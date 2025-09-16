Morning wrap (11.10.2024)
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session with slight declines. U.S. CPI inflation fell once again, to its lowest level in a year, but the decline...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously) Japanese yen strengthened...
The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more...
Natural gas inventories rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 76 billion and higher than the previous 55 billion cubic feet....
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5%...
Wall Street opens lower on Thursday. Delta Air Lines Inc. shares are lower after the carrier's fourth-quarter guidance disappointed investors. Pfizer...
In 2024, the European automotive sector is experiencing a significant crisis. This downturn is also impacting semiconductor suppliers such as STMicroelectronics...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September: Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Core CPI: actual 3.3%...
The transcript of the minutes of the ECB's last meeting, when the bankers decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (September 12), has just...
Today's U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) report, which will be released at 1:30 PM BST, will be the most important macro reading of the week, shedding...
European indices lose slightly ahead of CPI from the US Deutsche Telekom announces share buyback program worth up to €2 billion in 2025 and increases...
The Hang Seng Index closed nearly 3% higher today, and the mainland CSI rose 1%, after China's central bank announced the detailed size of the SFISF...
Shares of British pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.US) more than 5% today amid $2.2 billion settlement deal in US Zantac lawsuits, caused by...
Japanese yen strengthened slightly after BoJ member, Ryozo Himino signalled that the bank is ready to raise rates further, if economic expansion will materialize....
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates...
European index futures point to a higher opening, supported by a rebound in the Chinese stock market U.S. index contracts gain, after the S&P...
Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously)
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was one of the very successful ones. The Dow Jones gained 1% and approached historic highs, while the S&P...
Wednesday's session on European stock markets brought clear gains. Germany's DAX ended the session 1% higher and France's CAC40 0.6%...
The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on September 18 the Fed decided...
