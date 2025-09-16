VIX loses 3% as Wall Street gains, partially driven by falling oil prices 🗽
CBOE VIX index futures (VIX), which measure the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, are trading down more than 3% today, despite some rather...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we,...
Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) are losing nearly 1.5% in today's session amid news of a possible forced split of Google by the US government. The U.S....
US OIL EIA inventories came in: 5.8M vs. 1.6M exp. and 3.88M previously Gasoline inventories: -6.3M vs -1M exp. and 1.11M previously Distillate...
US indices started today trading session with modest gains. The US30 dominates, gaining 0.3% Wall Street does not react with a sell-off to rather...
US Wholesale Sales (August) MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 1.1%) Wholesale inventories (August) MoM Rev.: 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous...
FOMC member Logan comments today US monetary policy and rate cuts, signalling that inflation risk can temper Fed's dovish sentiments and dovish guidance. Spending,...
As previously reported, Rio Tinto (RIO.UK) has decided to acquire Arcadium Lithium (ALTM.US). The transaction is expected to be conducted entirely for...
The FOMC Minutes will be one of the most important events of today's session, although it cannot be ruled out that the tone for financial markets will...
Shares of top-German, pharmaceutical and chemical giant, Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) fell today the most since March, as Washington state court will review a case...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies....
European indices gain Continental up more than 7% Stifel launched HelloFresh analytical coverage General market situation: Wednesday's...
FOMC members Susan Collins and Raphael Bostic commented the US monetary policy yesterday. Here is the highlight from their speeches. Collins The...
ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir expressed skepticism about making a decision on an interest rate cut in October based on just one favorable inflation report....
The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the OCR by 50 basis points, from 5.25% to 4.75% The Committee is confident that inflation is converging towards...
For investors interested in the European market, today’s economic calendar is relatively light. However, U.S. market investors will receive a few...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for August: German Trade Balance: actual 22.5B; forecast 18.9B; previous 16.8B; German...
The bulls managed to maintain control until the close of yesterday's cash session in the USA. Despite reducing some gains, the indices closed...
U.S. indices reduce gains from the first part of the day following reports of a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, specifically...
US officials told media that Israel considers strike on Iranian energy facilities - per NBC. OIL rebounded almost 1 USD in reaction to those reports. Source:...
