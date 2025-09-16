Honeywell to spin off advanced materials division; stock gains 1.6% 📣
Honeywell International (HON.US) announced plans to spin off its advanced materials division into a separate publicly traded company by early 2026. The...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Prices of gold and silver drop today 0.7% and 3.3% respectively amid strengthening US dollar. USDIDX gains today almost 0.08%, and US 10-year treasury...
Brent Crude (OIL) drops almost 5% as Libya's NOC informed about rising production (to 1.13 million barrels per day, first time since August), while...
Shares of Chinese giants like JD.com (JD.US), Alibaba (BABA.US), Tencent (TME.US), and Yum!China (YUM.US) are trading in the 6 to 8% range today. A number...
US500 and US100 are slightly gaining at the start of the session US2000 is trading lower 10-year bond yields are rising above 4.00%...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) is slightly gaining today following the release of its 3Q24 results. The company's results were mostly in line with expectations,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for August: Imports: actual 342.20B; previous 345.40B; Exports: actual 271.80B;...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the...
European Indices Under Pressure Disappointment with NDRC Conference in China Causes Pullback in Asia Samsung Forecasts Lower Operating Profits for...
Oil is losing nearly 2% today, after 6 days of virtually uninterrupted gains, supported mainly by the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East....
Cotton futures (COTTON) on ICE are losing more than 1.5% today, which we can justify with a still very strong dollar, and a big pullback in oil and Chinese...
The Hong Kong stock market experienced a dramatic reversal today, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 10% in its worst single-day performance since the...
Asian markets fell on Tuesday, tracking overnight weakness in Wall Street as strong U.S. job market data fueled expectations of higher interest rates for...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for August: German Industrial Production: actual 2.9% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM;...
Most Asian markets fell on Tuesday, tracking overnight weakness in Wall Street as strong U.S. job market data fueled expectations of higher interest...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical...
The acquisition would continue a trend of large bids in the mining sector Both companies have confirmed the start of talks on a potential acquisition For...
Wall Street opens lower on Monday Arcadium Lithium plc shares soared 40% following confirmation that Rio Tinto Group has approached the company regarding...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially...
The Q3 2024 earnings season is ahead of us. As is standard, the largest banks and financial institutions will present results first. This week, results...
