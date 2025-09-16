DE40: DAX under slight pressure; volatility jumps on Ubisoft shares 💡
DAX drops at the start of the week Volatility spikes on Ubisoft shares Adani Group begins talks to buy Heidelberg Materials' Indian cement subsidiary Overall...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese...
Asian markets gain at start of new week Futures point to slightly lower opening of Monday's cash session in Europe Limited macro calendar for...
German factory orders data for August was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. The report was expected to show a 2% month-over-month plunge in orders. German...
Friday's session on Wall Street ended with gains for most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 1.22%, while the S&P500 added 0.9% and the Russell...
US indices are experiencing significant upward pressure today, offsetting a portion of the losses from the beginning of the week. The US500 is now only...
Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) lost more than 25% today after reports of the company's potential inability to pay its debt. Thus, the company's stock...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response...
The US jobs report exceeded expectations, with non-farm payrolls surging over 250k. The unemployment rate declined for the second consecutive month...
According to Bloomberg, Chinese giant Tencent and family Guillemot weigh in buyout options from French gaming studio Ubisoft (UBI.FR), well known from...
The US non-farm payrolls data came in significantly stronger than expected, with a gain of over 250,000 jobs. This is the highest reading since May, and...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision:...
Cotton futures are testing the $73 per bale area, ahead of today's Commitment of Traders (CoT) report, which will be released at 8:30 PM BST. Also,...
DAX makes up some of the recent declines Investors' attention turns to NFP data Redcare Pharmacy with sales growth in Q3 Overall market...
Shares of leading European container carriers, including Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) are losing 7% and 12%,...
Today, investors will see the September US labor market report. At 14:30, we'll learn about the current state of the US economy and whether it justifies...
Oil markets experienced a dramatic surge yesterday, with Brent crude jumping 5% to reach $77.62 a barrel, its highest level in over a month. This sharp...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights...
Asian stocks rallied, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+2.7%), as traders assessed the sustainability of recent gains and awaited details of fiscal...
