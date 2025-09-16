Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop
Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...
Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
Wheat (WHEAT) on Chicago's CBOT commodity exchange is gaining nearly 2.5% today. Precipitation in Rostov-on-Don, Russia's key winter wheat-producing...
OIL.WTI loses as OPEC+ agreed to ease production cuts in December, according to WSJ reports. Also, OPEC informed that the organization works with Russia,...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories (in barrels): 3.889M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -4.471M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.119M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous -1.538M) EIA...
Wall Street opens in mixed mood; oil and VIX gain, US100 trades flat and erases some of the declines Humana (HUM.US) shares lose nearly 22%, trading...
WTI crude oil broke above local highs set in the second half of September today and is breaking above $72 per barrel, after Israel vowed to retaliate against...
US ADP Report came in 143k vs 125k and 99k previously Stronger than expected private US labor market job change supported US dollar, pressuring EURUSD. Source:...
Nike (NKE.US) loses almost 7% in today pre-market as investors felt disappointment due to Q1 2024/2025 revenue miss, and withdrawing full year guidance....
New Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba commented the country's monetary policy expressing that the Japan 'is not in the environment for an additional...
DAX under further downward pressure Nike results raise volatility on European-listed peers HSBC raised its recommendation on Redcare Pharmacy NV Overall...
Today at 13:15 BST, we will see the private report on employment change in the United States. The ADP report has recently given a slightly greater predictive...
The Hang Seng Index has experienced a dramatic surge today, jumping 8% to reach a 22-month high of 22,450. This marks the sixth consecutive day of gains,...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe. Key highlights include Spanish...
Asian stocks rallied, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging over9% as markets reacted positively to China's stimulus announcements. Mainland Chinese...
Israel decided to make a ground military operation in southern Lebanon, and the troop attacks were to target Hezbollah positions. Despite this...
According to IDF, missiles were launched from Iran into Israel; all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. OIL...
Israel-based company, InMode (INMD.US), specializing in minimum-invasive and non-invasive medical technologies announced significant changes in a leadership...
Aerospace & defense stocks such as Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Raytheon, but also private companies such as AeroVironment (AVAV.US, military...
