US100 loses 2% and deepens declines 📉US officials expect Iran strike on Israel in 12 hours
According to US officials, Iran will attack Israel in the next 12 hours, while Axios reports suggest that the attack will be conducted with high-speed...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
U.S. indexes open session with declines; Wall Street worries about rising oil prices; US100 loses 1.1%, US500 0.8%, and US30 0.7% VIX 'fear'...
US ISM Manufacturing for September came in 47.2 vs 47.5 exp. and 47.2 previously, with price index falls by most since May 2023 The price sub-index...
US JOLTS Job Opening came in 8.04M vs 7.693M and 7.673M exp. Final US S&P PMI (for September) came in 47.3 vs 47 exp. and 47 previously Labor...
According to White House commentary, but also Bloomberg and Axios agency reports, Iran prepares to imminently missile attack to Israel. This situation,...
New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented today, that the country will carry over former Kishida's economic policy, to ensure Japan makes a complete...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation...
Shares of the German chemicals giant Covestro (1COV.DE, former Bayer unit) gains almost 6% today as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned firm ADNOC agreed...
Shares of German brokerage firm flatexDEGIRO (FTK.DE) are rallying almost 6.5% today amid company announcement of shares buyback program, which will start...
The Israeli armed forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they have begun local ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According...
Heavy rains over most of the Brazilian territory are still set to be irregular for the coming days, but as Bloomberg reported, widespread precipitation...
Gold gains almost 0.6% today as investors anticipate further Fed policy easing cycle, and rising tensions on the Middle East, as media reported that Israel...
The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst...
10:00 AM BST, Eurozone - flash Inflation Data for September: CPI: 1.8% actual YoY vs forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; Core CPI: 2.7%...
German DAX trades at yesterday’s levels after PMI data Covestro opens 6% higher after reaching a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Siemens...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts' expectations and...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include manufacturing...
Asian stocks remain in the green, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.2%. Chinese markets will be closed from October 1 to October 7 due to Golden Week celebrations....
UK GDP data came in weaker than initially expected, primarily due to lower government spending and exports. However, business investments performed...
The gold market has experienced significant volatility today, with prices hovering near record highs despite a slight pullback of 0.7%. This comes amidst...
