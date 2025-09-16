BREAKING: Dallas index for September higher than expected📌
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for September: actual -9.0 vs expected; - 10.3; previous...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for September: actual -9.0 vs expected; - 10.3; previous...
Wall Street opens mixed, with Nasdaq 100 trying not to lose ground EchoStar shares are down 10% following the announcement that it will sell video...
The euro experienced a decline after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs...
Flash CPI data for September from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. The report was expected to show a continued slowdown in annual CPI and a slight...
Aston Martin shares have plummeted over 25% today, marking their biggest one-day drop in four years. Shares have erased some of the declines but despite...
DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH The German government is to lower its GDP growth forecast for 2024 to zero. It had previously forecast...
The EURUSD pair reacted with slight increases to readings of September CPI data from the German states. Although the annual data came out lower than earlier...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments...
The new week begins with a continuation of bullish sentiment in China on the back of a broad plan to cut interest rates and implement additional measures...
Asian markets once again bring a spike in market volatility New real estate stimulus measures propel Shanghai indexes up more than 7% Confirmation...
Friday's session on global financial markets ended sharply higher for European indices. In the case of Wall Street, the gains were not...
The People's Bank of China announced today a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and lowered short-term borrowing...
Bitcoin is gaining over 2.00% to reach $66,500. Despite September historically being a weak month for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is up more than...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations:...
Small-Cap Companies Gain the Most US500 remains above 5800 points The dollar is losing significantly, with the USDIDX dropping below 100 points Bond...
Bristol Myers (BMY.US) shares are up 4% ahead of the week’s final session on Wall Street after the drugmaker won approval from the U.S. Food and...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: PCE price index: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; PCE...
EURUSD recovers from losses ahead of PCE Core PCE inflation could determine expectations for the November Fed rate cut Although the next...
The USDJPY pair has experienced significant volatility today following major political developments in Japan and the release of new economic data. Former...
During Asian session, Chinese Hang Seng Index rallied more than 3.5% again, improving sentiments across European, procyclical companies and those with...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator