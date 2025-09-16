BREAKING: German unemployment change slightly higher than expected; unemployment rate flat
German unemployment rate for August came in 6%, in line with expectations, and previous reading Unemployment change came in 17k vs 13.5k exp....
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
German DAX opened at record levels SAP is 1% lower after news of significant employee discontent Commerzbank AG is set to begin talks today...
Cotton (COTTON) futures on ICE are gaining more than 1% today and trying to rebound, following yesterday's declines. Hurricane Helene hit Florida with...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September: Spanish HICP: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Spanish...
France, Inflation Data for September: French HICP YoY: 1.5% Final: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French HICP MoM: -1.2% Final:...
Shigeru Ishiba won the internal vote for the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan and will thus be nominated as the new prime minister of Japan....
Today's session will be dominated by inflation data from multiple countries, including France, Spain, and the United States, as well as key economic...
Asian stocks rallied, with Chinese markets leading the charge after Beijing announced broad stimulus measures. China's blue-chip index is on track...
U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is...
BlackSky Technology (BKSY.US) is up more than 14% in today's session following news that it has been awarded a new contract by the US Navy. The contract...
Cryptocurrencies are extending an upward streak driven by the by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.7%...
The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into the Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Super...
Natural gas inventories increased by 47 billion cubic feet during the week, according to the latest EIA data, against expectations of 52 billion cubic...
Wall Street in bullish mood at the start of Tuesday's session Accenture gains 5%, after the company released strong results for the fourth...
Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., remains a leader in the technology market in 2024. The company's recent financial results for the second quarter...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 218K; forecast 224K; previous 222K; 01:30 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new peaks. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.8% increases, which with their...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor...
Micron Technology has now stolen the limelight of the AI craze. The company’s shares have skyrocketed by 14% in the after-hours trading, following...
