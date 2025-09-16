DE40: German DAX opens at all time high, Commerzbank shares gain
German DAX opened at record levels Commerzbank shares higher after announcement to increase profitability BASF SE is cutting its dividend and preparing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
German DAX opened at record levels Commerzbank shares higher after announcement to increase profitability BASF SE is cutting its dividend and preparing...
Chinese indices are gaining up to 5.00% in response to potential record-breaking aid packages being considered by the government. The Chinese market is...
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 1.00%; forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%; The...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several noteworthy events. Most importantly, we will hear opinions from FOMC representatives, including Chairman...
The indices in the USA closed slightly negative yesterday. However, in the first part of today, we observe a rebound in futures. The US500 surpassed...
China's Hang Seng Index failed to repeat yesterday's gains, and Chinese index futures today saw a nearly 3% correction in the rebound, driven...
Despite quite optimistic opening today session on Wall Street, the second half of a day brings declines as US100 erases almost all today upward move and...
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...
BMO Capital raised today Denison Mines (DNN.US) to 'market outperform', leaving shares price target unchanged at 3 CAD vs 2.5 CAD on market (1.9...
Wall Street gains slightly; Nvidia (NVDA.US) lead US large caps with more than 3% rise; Amgen (AMGN.US) declines 5%, pressuring DJIA August US new...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -4.471M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -1.630M) EIA Gasoline inventories: -1.538M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous 0.069M) EIA...
US New Home Sales Change MoM: -4.7% (Forecast -5.3%, Previous 10.6%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.716M (Forecast 0.7M, Previous 0.739M) Average...
German DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH SAP loses 3% after announcement on initiated investigation JPMorgan boosts sentiment around...
Can Ubisoft still turn things around? A storm is brewing at Ubisoft (UBI) after hedge fund AJ Investments criticized the video games publisher's...
The dollar has been under continuous downward pressure since the Fed's dovish pivot last week. Today, we are seeing a retest of the key support level...
Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower. The market in China, after yesterday's gains, is seeing a correction today of...
The Tuesday session in Europe closed with gains: the German DAX gained 0.8%, the French CAC40 added 1.28%, the British FTSE 100 increased by 0.28%,...
Intel (INTC.US) has introduced its next-generation AI solutions, the Xeon 6 CPU and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, aiming to challenge Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance...
Indices are experiencing a slight correction at the start of the session. The dollar index is down 0.26%. Yields on 2-year bonds are declining,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator