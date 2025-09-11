CHN.cash gains 2.6% 📈Chinese stocks on the rise
Chinese companies (ADRs) are among the best-performing stocks on the U.S. market today, while futures on China’s HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) are up more...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Chinese companies (ADRs) are among the best-performing stocks on the U.S. market today, while futures on China’s HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) are up more...
Silver is experiencing a remarkable price surge in 2025, positioning itself as one of the best-performing commodities in global markets. With its price...
California-based Rigetti Computing is an innovator in the field of quantum computing — an entirely new way of processing information. This is a...
US2000 is the top gainer among U.S. indices today, up 0.9%. Trump is considering three more candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair. Scott...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.036M (Forecast -0.912M, Previous -3.029M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -0.792M (Forecast -0.724M, Previous -1.323M) EIA...
CNBC reported in its latest briefing that the Donald Trump administration is currently considering 11 candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair,...
Cisco System (CSCO.US), an American company specializing in providing network infrastructure, will release its earnings for the past quarter after the...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas (NATGAS) futures are up nearly 2% today following recent days of heavy selling. Yesterday, natural gas futures prices fell...
Scott Bessent, a close associate of Donald Trump, a potential Treasury Secretary, and a candidate for Fed chair, has stated that US interest rates should...
Ethereum is climbing today to nearly USD 4,700, matching the all-time highs from November 2021. Since the beginning of April, the price of ETH has more...
EURUSD regains today’s bullish momentum following Donald Trump’s social media post stating that the US president is about to meet and speak...
E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) with strong EBITDA growth and confirmed guidance – stable development despite regulatory challenges. Financial results for Q2...
There is optimism on European financial markets today, with DE40 contracts gaining over 0.4% and EU50 adding 0.51%. Investors are reacting to the results...
Since the beginning of 2025, the euro has been one of the best-performing currencies, along with the Swiss franc, while the dollar became the scapegoat...
On the currency market, the AUD/JPY pair is gaining value today as a result of growing expectations of a hawkish monetary policy in Australia. Data on...
Key data: Polish GDP (q/q, Q2): 0,8% (forecast: 1.0%, previous: 0.7%) Polish GDP (y/y, Q2): 3,4% (forecast: 3.4%, previous: 3.2%) Economic...
CPI in Spain – Final Data for July (y/y): Actual: 2.7% Forecast: 2.7% Previous: 2.3% CPI in Spain – Final...
Futures point to a mixed opening for today's cash session in Europe. Investors are awaiting the final CPI inflation reading in Spain,...
In year-on-year terms, inflation in Germany for July remains at 2%, in line with expectations. The monthly rate is 0.3%, also in line with expectations. The...
On Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix ended the session at new records, rising 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Hang Seng added 1.9%, supported...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator