03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for September: actual 98.7; forecast 103.9; previous 105.6; 03:00 PM...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Oil: A large cut in US interest rates and stimulus from the People's Bank of China are leading to a revival in the oil market. If the freed-up...
October and November are typically the most volatile months for natural gas prices. 2024 is no different. It is when investors shift their focus from the...
Austen Goolsbee, chair of the US Chicago Federal Reserve, was very dovish yesterday, confirming Powell's stance from the last meeting. Here are Goolsbee...
German DAX breaks new ATH Fashion leads growth in Europe DHL on the wave of the management statement General market situation: Monday's...
The latest economic data from Japan presents a mixed picture, with manufacturing PMI contracting further while services PMI expands. This economic divergence,...
Today 'stimulus' measures announced by PBoC on conference in Beijing are improving sentiments around cyclical-driven assets such as container shipping...
Based on China's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI Index), the CHN.cash contract is gaining nearly 4.4% today supported by comments from a press...
The German IFO Institute released its latest set of sentiment indices today at 9:00 AM BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop in the headline...
Today's session will be dominated by German economic sentiment data, several central bank speeches, and key U.S. housing market indicators. Investors...
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, led by Chinese markets, following Beijing's announcement of broad monetary stimulus and property market support...
The first session of the week on the European stock market brought gains for most indices. The German DAX ended the session 0.58% higher, the French...
Barclays is reinforcing bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock in Monday trading after the bank said Tesla will report deliveries of 470,000 units...
Bitcoin still below upper limit of uptrend channel; upward reaction to US PMI erased Sentiment around most altcoins is mixed, but Bitcoin's dominance...
NATGAS prices rose 3% today, although later the increase was slightly reduced. The strong gains continue in the face of the risk of another hurricane in...
United States, PMI Data for September: S&P Global Services PMI: Actual: 55.4. 55.3 (forecast) vs 55.7 (previous) S&P Global...
Central banks seem to have got things round the wrong way. The Eurozone economy is faltering, as today’s PMI data for September highlights, yet it’s...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Deutsche Bank revises rating on BNY Mellon Intel (INTC.US) gains 3% after...
Germany's DAX remains in the zone of record highs UniCredit's acquisition of Commerzbank in focus Change of recommendation for Zalando...
The latest economic data from Germany and the Eurozone has painted a gloomy picture, with manufacturing and composite PMIs in contraction territory. This...
