BREAKING: UK flash PMI data lower than expected. GBPUSD reacts to the news
UK PMI data came in lower than expected but remain in expansionary territory (above 50 points). Following the news, the GBP is appreciating against both...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Eurozone data have confirmed what the market was able to grasp from French and German data. Both manufacturing and composite PMIs are in contraction. Only...
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
Today's session will focus on key PMI data releases from major economies, including France, Germany, the Eurozone, UK, and US. These indicators will...
Most Asian stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by persistent optimism over lower interest rates following the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point cut last...
U.S. indexes are making up for declines after a weaker opening. The S&P 500 is already losing just 0.1%, the Dow Jones is up 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100...
U.S.-listed companies linked to the uranium market (mining, processing) are trading up in the 4 to 6% range today. U.S. energy giant Constellation Energy...
Wall Street indices and short-term US interest rate futures gains after Fed Christopher Waller flags the risk of US inflation going too low. After this...
In her speech today, Christine Lagarde stressed the need for the ECB to prepare for the coming era of greater inflation volatility. Currently, according...
U.S. indices record a weaker opening on the day of the 'three witches' (massive roll-overs in the options, stocks and contracts markets); US100...
Nike is on track to close a price gap after nearly three months triggered by a stock discount following the company's 1Q24 results and a downgrade...
Lower expected Fed interest rate levels, almost in line with 'dovish' market expectations, Wall Street strength and dollar weakness, supported...
Canadian retail sales for August came in 0.9% MoM vs 0.3% MoM exp. and -0.3% previously Core retail sales came in 0.4% MoM vs 0.3% MoM exp. and 0.3%...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision to cut rates 50 basis points might have surprised the economists, however it is a good sign for technological...
German DAX opened at record levels Mercedes-Benz Group shares much lower after cutting financial forecasts German producer prices...
The BOJ kept the short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, in line with widespread expectations, now maintaining a cautious approach to monetary tightening....
07:00 AM BST, Germany - PPI Data for August: German PPI YoY actual -0.8% (forecast -1%, previous -0.8%) German PPI MoM actual 0.2% (forecast 0%,...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for August: Retail Sales: actual 1% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.5%...
Today's session will be dominated by the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision and press conference, alongside crucial economic data releases...
Asian stocks mostly rose on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's substantial 50 basis point...
