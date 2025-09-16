Daily Summary: strong Fed cut fuels bullish sentiment on Wall Street 📈
Stock markets continue to rise in euphoria after yesterday's dovish Fed decision. U.S. index futures gain up to 3.00%, with the US100 up by 4.00%....
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Bitcoin gains 5.50% to $63,600, extending the dynamic growth from yesterday. Positive sentiment is returning to the cryptocurrency market, fueled by hopes...
Markets are gaining today in euphoria following yesterday's dovish Fed decision. However, there is also speculation that the Fed "knows more,"...
The first hour of the cash session on Wall Street has seen a very positive mood. The S&P 500 has climbed to new all-time highs, while the Nasdaq 100...
Increase in Gas Inventories: +58 Bcf (Expected: 54 Bcf; Previous: 40 Bcf) Inventories are growing slightly above expectations, though the growth...
US500 Hits New All-Time High The Small-Cap Index Gains the Most The Dollar Consolidates, Halting Further Declines Two-Year Bond Yields Drop Indices...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August: actual -2.5% MoM; previous 1.5% MoM; actual 3.86M; forecast 3.92M;...
The dovish rate cut in the US has shaken up the mood in the global economy. While money markets had been righteously betting on a more decisive 50 bp cut,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 227.50K; previous 231.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
Intel shares are up 2% in pre-market today to $21.21, following the recent announcement of major restructuring plans. The stock has faced significant challenges,...
Italian-based Campari Group (CPR.IT), opearting in beverage industry (producer of spirits, wines, famous Aperol, Campari and even non-alcoholic apéritifs)...
Bulls push DAX contracts Above 19,000 European markets in euphoria after Fed decision RWE and Bayer announce new partnerships We haven't...
The Bank of England (BoE) voted 8-0-1 to keep interest rates unchanged, contrary to expectations of a 7-0-2 vote. Only Dhingra dissented, advocating...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gain today almost 3% (almost a half part of this move is rollover), reaching 20,000 points. Stock market is driven by yesterday...
Cotton futures on ICE (COTTON) rebounded from $70 to almost $72 after a strong, yesterday selloff as US hurricane forecasters are watching a new potential...
The Bank of England's decision comes a day after a larger-than-consensus interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This raises questions about the...
European stock markets open higher, on wave of optimism after 50bp Fed rate cut Investors in the currency market await the Bank of England and CBRT...
The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points to 5% yesterday and communicated a rather aggressive policy easing cycle, a move that initially pleased equity...
The Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps today, and the dot-plot shows that the FOMC will cut rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2024. In 2025, rates...
The Fed surprises with a 50 basis point cut, given the consensus of Bloomberg economists, where more than 110 forecasts pointed to a 25 basis point cut....
