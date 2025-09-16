🗽Fed chair Jerome Powell starts press conference (LIVE)
US Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 5% today. Here is the Jerome Powell press conference highlights: Fed confidence about still...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
USDCAD pair continues today drop below 1.36 after Bank of Canada minutes from the August meeting. However, declines after the BoC minutes were not impressive,...
Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR.US) rallies today more than 50% as company sign worth max. amount of $4.82 billion NASA contract for moon data satellites....
Former Federal Reserve bankers, in media commentaries for the largest American radio stations, are in favor of a 25 basis point cut in interest rates during...
WTI crude oil gained on a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories. Oil inventories: -1.630 M, Expected: -0.1 M Gasoline +69k Distillet...
Indexes on Wall Street open the session slightly lower, expecting a near foregone conclusion of the first Fed rate cut in 4 years (7 PM GMT) and Powell's...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for August: actual 1.356M; forecast 1.310M; previous 1.237M; actual 9.6% MoM;...
Futures on CBOT Wheat (WHEAT) are dropping below $580 today after recent rally, when grain failed to rise above $600 psychologically resistance zone. Despite...
Only a few hours remain until the Fed's decision on interest rates. The market is still uncertain about how much the interest rate will be lowered....
German DAX suspended ahead of FOMC Citi analysts raised recommendation for BMW German Ministry of Finance confirmed plans to sell entire Commerzbank...
Final Eurozone inflation data for August: CPI YoY Final Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) CPI MoM Final Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous...
The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision is poised to significantly impact Bitcoin's price. With the market pricing in a 67% probability...
Today's session will be dominated by the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision, alongside crucial economic data releases and central bank...
UK CPI in August came in 2.2% YoY vs 2.2% exp. and 2.2% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and -0.2% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.6% YoY vs 3.6%...
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting outcome today at 7 PM BST. Trading volumes were muted due to holidays...
U.S. indices erased their initial gains and are currently trading with little change. Only small-cap companies remain in positive territory, with the...
Bitcoin rebounds 4.50% to $60,800, thus returning above the psychological barrier of $60,000. Market sentiment is gradually improving, and investors are...
US500 gains 0.50% US2000 rises 0.75% above 2,200 points Bond yields also gain Dollar slightly rebounds Optimistic sentiment prevails in the...
