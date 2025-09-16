Microsoft raises dividend and authorizes new share buyback plan
Microsoft has decided to make updates to its policy of sharing profits with its shareholders. The dividend increase and the new share buyback program are...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Business Inventories for July: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; In July,...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for August: actual 0.9% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August: CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; CPI: actual...
US retail sales data for August came in 0.1% MoM vs -0.2% exp. and 1% previously; revised to 1.1% (2.1% YoY vs 2.5% YoY previously) Core retail...
November cotton (COTTON) contracts gained nearly 4% yesterday and rose to $73 per bale on ICE, causing a halt to trading in the commodity during afternoon...
Today at 1:30 pm BST we will learn US retail sales data. After a strong rebound in July, a slowdown is expected for August, due to weakness on the auto...
Sentiment around the technology sector is improving, with the Nasdaq100 (US100) trading more than 0.6% above 19500 points today, supported by expectations...
Germany's DAX gains during Tuesday's session Jefferies analysts have begun analyst coverage of SUESS MicroTec shares Mynaric AG reported...
German ZEW economic sentiments came in 3.6 vs 17 exp. and 19.4 previously Current conditions: -84 vs -80 exp. and -77.3 previously Expectations:...
Oil Crude oil is clearly rebounding. In the case of WTI crude, this is a rebound from a low of $65 per barrel to a level of $70 per barrel. The next...
Stock market sentiment in Europe is mixed; DAX contracts lose, FTSE gains Investors await ZEW data from Germany and data from the US (retail sales,...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session in a mixed sentiment, although benchmarks managed to erase a large part of declines, before the...
U.S. indexes are having a mixed session today. The S&P 500 remains near the previous session's opening price, the Dow Jones gains 0.4%, the...
Alcoa Corporation (AA.US) is gaining more than 8% today, thanks to a strengthening trend in aluminum prices, as well as news of an agreement to sell its...
Disturbing signals from the smartphone market are pulling down not only Apple's stock price, which is losing over 3% today, but also reflecting on...
Weak sentiment persists in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is losing 3% and testing $57,500, below key resistance at $60,000 (EMA200) Polygon...
Oil prices are gaining in today's session despite weak economic data from China. Commodity prices are still under pressure from supply constraints...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Early data show weaker iPhone 16 sales Intel gains after communication about...
Coffee is a necessity for most people worldwide. In Italy, the price of this beverage is even regulated, partly due to the influx of tourists unfamiliar...
