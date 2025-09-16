DE40: DAX selling pressure intensifies near the ATH 🔔
The German DAX index is recording slight declines in the first part of the day, losing 0.25% to 18,650 points. However, the levels at which the index is...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The dollar returns to declines and is today the weakest currency among the G10 currencies. At the time of writing, the USDIDX dollar index is down 0.44%...
The beginning of the week is relatively light on the macroeconomic calendar. However, in the coming days, investors will have the couple of key reports...
The volatility in stock markets during the session in the Asia-Pacific region is limited due to holidays in Japan and China. Japanese markets are...
Only a few days remain before an important decision from the Federal Reserve on interest rates on 18 September. The rate cut is obvious, while the question...
Garmin (GRMN.US) drops almost 6% today, as Barclays downgraded the stock to 'Sell' today. The investment bank cut its 12-month price target on...
The past week has been marked by considerable market turbulence, driven by key inflation data, a decline in oil prices to their lowest levels since early...
Polygon surges almost 13% after changing Binance said it added its spot and perpetual futures trading, marking the completion of the Polygon 'tokenomics'...
Precious metals are gaining strongly just ahead of next week's Fed decision. Market expectations give a 45% probability of a 50 basis point hike at...
The U.S. stock market opens slightly higher. Investors are pricing in a 40% chance of a 50bp Fed rate cut next week More than 10% drop in Adobe (ADBE.US)...
University of Michigan US Consumers Sentiment Prelim: 69 (Forecast 68.5, Previous 67.9) University of Michigan Expectations Prelim: 73 (Forecast...
US Import Prices MoM (August): -0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.1%) US Export Prices MoM (August): -0.7% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.7%) Import...
Platinum (PLATINUM) is trading up more than 1.2% today and approaching $1,000 per ounce, after the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) recently made...
The Japanese yen leads gains in today’s FX session amid uncertainty over the size of the expected Fed rate cut and BoJ bankers’ continued willingness...
Sugar futures (SUGAR) on ICE are gaining after rolling over and extending the gains of the past two sessions, fueled by a surprisingly strong drop in production...
Boeing (BA.US) workers have rejected the company's proposed contract and voted overwhelmingly to go on strike. The workers' decision will halt...
DAX is paving its way back to its historical highs Infineon Technologies with a new partnership SAP acquires american data adoption leader On...
Declining Market Share Across All Markets In recent years, there has been a noticeable slow decline in the growth dynamics of traditional automotive...
Cotton futures, on the ICE exchange (COTTON) have risen above $70 and from multi-year lows are currently gaining 5%. The gains were spurred by lower production...
The Eurozone and United States show contrasting economic indicators, with the ECB initiating rate cuts while market expectations point to potentially faster...
