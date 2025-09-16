BREAKING: French CPI slightly lower than expected, EURUSD flat on the news
France, Inflation Data for August: French HICP YoY 2.2% Final: vs 2.2% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French CPI YoY NSA 1.8%: vs 1.9%...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Today's session will be influenced by a range of economic data releases, central bank speeches, and ongoing market uncertainties. Investors will be...
Asian stocks show mixed performance on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, up over 1%, while Japanese and South Korean markets...
European indices posted upward sessions today. The DAX ended the day with more than 1% gains, France's CAC40 gained 0.5%, Italy's...
Unity Software (U.S.A.) has announced changes to its subscription plans. The most important change appears to be the abandonment of the widely criticized...
Kroger (KR.US) shares are up more than 5% in today's session, as the grocery store operator's gross margin expansion in the second quarter met...
The companies announced the renewal of a multi-year cooperation to integrate the companies' services. As a result, both companies are rising today....
Ajit Jain, an insurance executive at Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US), has sold more than half of his stake in the company, according to a new SEC regulatory...
16:30 - US, natural gas inventories change according to EIA. Actual: 40 billion cubic feet (bcf). Expected: 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) Previously: 13...
Gold’s price is breaking its recent resistance to achieve new historical highs, remaining in its months-long upward trend. Lower PPI in the US and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the beginning of the session Russell 2000 gains 0.72% Moderna's shares drop 15.5% after the company said it plans...
ECB lowers interest rates by 25 bp DAX loses its early-day momentum Bayer successfully defends Roundup product in US Philadelphia court European...
The Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 6% after Grayscale is reportedly planning to create the first XRP trust. As FOX Business wrote in an exclusive...
The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Core...
As expected, the European Central Bank decided to cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%. Shortly after the publication, the euro gained...
Oil prices continue to rise today, as the US dollar was supported by yesterday CPI data, and suspension of a significant portion of production capacity...
According to Reuters sources, Danish logistics firm DSV (DSV.DK) is on the away to acquire Deutsche Banhn's spinned off railway logistics company Schenker,...
Apple shares closed at $222.90 on Wednesday, despite the mixed newsflow. The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date, largely driven by excitement around the company's...
The Japanese yen is losing to the dollar despite hawkish comments by Naoki Tamura of the Bank of Japan. The banker indicated that rates in Japan should...
