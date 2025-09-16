➡️EURUSD at 1.10 zone ahead of ECB decision
According to the head of Portugal's central bank, today's decision will be “easy.” This means that ECB interest rates will be cut by...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
European stock market opens higher, after great US session and Asian gains Currency market attention focused on ECB decision (1:15 PM BST); market...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; Spanish...
German Wholesale Price Index MoM: -0.8% (Previous 0.3%) German Wholesale Price Index YoY: -1.1% (Previous -0.1%) Sweden CPI (August) YoY: 1.9%...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with solid gains in the indices, and today Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures continued yesterday's upward...
Major U.S. indices erased most of the losses from the opening of the cash session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.20%, the US200...
Today at 1:30 PM BST, the CPI inflation data for the USA was released. The August report turned out to be relatively optimistic for the headline measure...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.833M; forecast 0.900M; previous -6.873M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Indexes drop at the opening of the cash session Dollar trades highers Bond yields rise The market reacted mixed to the CPI release. The report...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; Core...
The German DAX recovers 0.37% after yesterday's correction UniCredit acquires a 9% stake in Commerzbank The Emirati ADNOC plans to acquire Covestro Yesterday's...
Shares in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.UK) are resisting declines in the broader automotive sector, gaining nearly 5% today after the company's...
Shares of Spanish company Inditex (ITX.ES), responsible for brands such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, among others, are gaining more...
US CPI Inflation for August 2024: Market expectations Market consensus points to an increase in monthly and core monthly inflation at 0.2% m/m, similar...
Investors today await the release of U.S. CPI inflation for August (1:30 PM BST), with baseline forecasts calling for a decline in the headline YoY reading...
Commerzbank (CBK.DE) shares are up 16% in today's European session after UniCredit SpA (UCG.IT) took a 9% stake in Commerzbank AG and plans to begin...
The USDJPY pair dropped today to the lowest level since Dec. 28 2023, as BoJ participants expressed that further rate hikes are the basic scenario as Japanese...
Weaker sentiment at the European stock market open, following a mixed session on Wall Street and declines in Asian equities Japanese yen strengthens...
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.7% previously (0% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously) UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.5% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.6% previously UK...
After a mostly mixed session on Wall Street, US indices futures are trading down again today. The US100, US30 and US500 are losing in the range...
