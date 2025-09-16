Daily summary: Bitcoin rebounds; NATGAS drops over 5%
For the European market, today's session brought gains on most indices. Both the French CAC40, the German DAX, the Italian IT40 and the Stoxx Europe...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The Apple (AAPL.US) presentation has just begun, which is expected to include, among other things, the presentation of the new iPhone 16 and other brand...
The second part of the session in the markets brings a jump in volatility on many instruments. Natural gas-based contracts extend early declines to 5%,...
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
Wall Street in good mood at the start of the session Palantir and Dell will become part of the S&P500 index Promising results from lung...
NATGAS starts the new trading week with nearly 3% declines, which with their range knocked the commodity back below the 50-day exponential moving average...
German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week “Fashion” under broader supply pressure Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares Overall...
Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the...
09:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for September: actual -15.4; forecast -12.2; previous -13.9; The sentix index performed...
China's economic indicators show persistent deflationary pressures, with consumer prices rising less than expected and producer prices continuing to...
Today's session will be influenced by Chinese inflation data and US consumer credit figures, with the Chinese Producer Price Index showing a larger-than-expected...
Global markets are opening the week with mixed sentiment. Asian stock markets are broadly lower, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.8% and the MSCI Asia-Pacific...
European indices end the day in the red. Polish market performed the worst on the continent today. WIG20 decreased by almost 2%. The German DAX...
Costco unveiled its monthly sales report. The company achieved revenues of $78.2 billion in August, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. This growth continues...
Nasdaq 100 falls below 18,500 points. Tesla erases yesterday's gains. Stock sell-off by Nvidia CEO reinforces company's declines Today's...
Wall Street slides lower after green opening US100 nears the important support level Guidewire Software and Smartsheet surge after results US...
US Non-Farm Payrolls for August: 142k vs expected 165k vs. 114k previously Private change: 118k vs 140k exp. vs. 97k previously Manufacturing...
Canadian employment change for August. 22.1k Expected: 25k after -2.8k in July reading Unemployment rate. 6.6% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in July Average...
Futures on US dollar index (USDIDX) dropped below 101 today, after very mixed and mostly weak job market data published this weak (ADP, JOLTS, Challenger...
Key data from the U.S. labor market is ahead, which may increase expectations for more significant interest rate cuts by the Fed, and more importantly,...
