The European Central Bank kept rates unchanged, and the bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, is now speaking. EURUSD is edging higher at the start...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual...
Interest rates in the eurozone were kept unchanged at 2.15% by the ECB, in line with expectations and with no change from the previous meeting. Markets...
The opening of stock markets in Western Europe today is taking place in an atmosphere of heightened caution. Indices such as the UK100 and FRA40 are showing...
Today's August 2025 CPI figures could prove crucial for shaping market expectations for Fed policy and the future of the EUR/USD pair. While previous...
Yesterday, Bitcoin broke through its short-term resistance around $113,000, simultaneously breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent...
Today's key event is undoubtedly the US CPI inflation release at 1:30 PM BST, which could determine the size of the Fed's rate cut. The market...
Asian markets are mostly performing well. The CHN.cash index is up 0.75%, while CH50cash has risen a more pronounced 2.0%. The JP225 contract has...
Gains on Wall Street continue. Major indices reached new daily all-time highs today. The US500 rose by 0.25%, while the US100 sharply pared early gains,...
The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO announced a share offering worth approximately one billion dollars. The company sold over 181 million American...
The ECB returns from its summer recess to a rate decision meeting. Given the euro area’s solid economic situation and inflation stabilizing near...
The main stock indices in the U.S. are opening Wednesday’s session on a positive note, driven by stronger-than-expected August producer price inflation...
Key Data: Oil inventories: 3.94 mb (forecast: - 1mb; prior: 2.42mb) Gasoline: 1.46 mb (forecast: -0.2 mb; prior: -3.8mb) Distillates:...
Palladium, although less popular among retail investors, is gaining over 3% today. In recent days, palladium prices have clearly been rising, aligning...
August US PPI YoY: 2.6% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.3%, Revised 3.1%) US PPI MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 0.7%) August...
Inditex (ITX.ES), owner of brands such as Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, presented very solid results for the first half of 2025, which triggered a...
Oracle has captivated the market with its results. Before the market's opening, the company is up by over 30%, generating a capitalization of ...
