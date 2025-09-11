Daily Summary: Dollar Weakens Amid Inflation and Trump Comments
U.S. indices gained significantly today, driven by a near 100% market certainty of a Fed interest rate cut at the September meeting. US100 futures...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Tencent Music Entertainment (TME.US) shares rise nearly 12% following strong quarterly earnings. The company significantly exceeded analysts’ expectations,...
China halts purchases of new-crop US soybeans China has yet to book a single shipment of new-crop soybeans from the US for the 2025/26 season, marking...
Stephen Miran (Trump's Fed Nominee) Pleased with current BLS inflation data, calling it “well behaved.” Argues there’s no...
Wall Street stock indices are rising in the first minutes of trading as investor confidence in a Fed rate cut in September has grown. Donald Trump...
A few hours after President Donald Trump approved a new solution for Nvidia that would allow the sale of the latest H20 model chips to China in exchange...
Oil Last week, oil prices experienced significant declines amid the lack of retaliatory tariffs on Russia, with the exception of an additional 25%...
Inflation CPI for July: 2.7% YoY (forecast: 2.8% YoY; previously: 2.7% YoY) Monthly inflation CPI: 0.2% MoM (forecast: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.3%...
SAP (SAP.DE) fell by almost 5% to their lowest level since April due to a general weakening of software stocks. Although the specific reason for these...
The first half of the session in European markets is characterized by cautious optimism among investors. The positive sentiment is fueled by the extension...
Bloomberg Economics expects July core CPI to post the fastest monthly gain since January, potentially undermining the chances of a September rate...
The earnings season is slowing down a bit. This week, investors’ attention will turn toward reports from “old economy” companies,...
Following market's expectations, the Reserve Bank of Australia decided at today's meeting to lower the interest rate. From 3.85% to 3.6%, an effective...
Ethereum surged yesterday to $4,300, its highest level since the 2021 bull market, driven by institutional demand, which translated into record capital...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Claimant Count Change for July: actual -6.2K; forecast 19.7K; previous -15.5K; 07:00 AM BST, United...
The most important event of today — and the entire week — is the release of U.S. CPI inflation data. In addition to this publication, a speech...
Gains were seen mainly in Chinese indices thanks to a 90-day extension of trade negotiations with the U.S. Australian and Japanese indices also rose,...
Indices are lacking fresh catalysts for growth at the start of the week, with the main benchmarks showing no more than +/- 0.10% moves. The U.S....
Intel (INTC.US) is up just over 5% today following reports that the company’s CEO plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to address concerns...
According to Bloomberg sources, the identified documents provide a detailed account of actions taken by U.S. bank Citigroup aimed at continuing legitimate...
