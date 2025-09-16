➡️US500 Limits Declines Ahead of ADP
The US500 tries to rebound today, following a significant pullback in the first part of the week. Notably, we're also seeing strong gains in bond prices,...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The DAX corrected sharply after hitting record highs. Despite a recession risk, SAP's AI-driven growth has significantly boosted the index, contrasting...
Eurozone Construction PMI came in: 41.4 vs 41.4exp. Germany Construction PMI came in 38.9 vs 40 exp. French Construction PMI came in...
Yesterday's session was impacted by JOLTS data, which resulted in higher expectations of deeper rate cuts. European indices have ended the session...
German industrial orders MoM actual 2.9% (forecast -1.7%, previous 3.9%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 2.9% in...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is losing 0.2%,...
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to Wall Street indices opened the session lower, but failed to maintain bullish momentum, with US100...
Dollar Tree disappointed the market today with both its results for the previous quarter and its forecasts for the full fiscal year. The company reached...
US indices erases early loses, despite weaker sessions in Europe and Asia. US100 gains 0.5% and VIX drops Sentiments across semiconductor sector...
Raphael Bostic, from the American Federal Reserve, commented today US economy and labor market. Overall, commentary is quite mixed - not extremely dovish,...
US JOLTS came in 7.67M vs 8.1M exp. and 8.184M previously Factory Orders came in 5% vs 4.8% exp. and -3.3% previously US Core Durable Goods (revised):...
Bank of Canada interest rates: 4.25% vs 4.25% exp. vs previously 4.5%. USDCAD loses slightly today; decision didn't surprise markets. Source: xStation5
The price of cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of September. This month alone, the price has fallen by about 8%, and the current situation...
Weaker than expected harvests across the Europe lifted December Chicago Wheat futures on CBOT (WHEAT). Prices are higher more than 1% on a daily basis,...
German DAX pulls back from all-time highs Investors await US JOLTS data release and BoC interest rate decision Nvidia sell-off yesterday puts pressure...
Ethereum is down nearly 3% amid risk aversion and stock market uncertainty, where sentiment is putting pressure on all risky assets. Net outflows from...
OIL.WTI erases losses in the first part of the day, gaining 1.20% to $71 per barrel following news that OPEC+ is considering delaying the planned production...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates for a third consecutive policy meeting. Concerns about inflation in the Canadian economy are...
Eurozone final Composite PMI for August came in: 51.2 vs 51 exp. Eurozone final services PMI for August came in: 52.9 vs 53.3. exp. Germany...
Yesterday, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) measuring implied volatility of S&P 500 is now dropping from daily highs, as traders weigh in new conditions...
