Chart of the day - US100 (04.09.2024)
The US stock market tumbled sharply at the start of September, driven by a mix of weak economic data and heightened concerns around the AI sector. Manufacturing...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The JOLTS report will be released today, the first of several important labor market reports this week. In addition, investors will also learn about PMI...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 0.70%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is...
Wall Street indices in the red - S&P500 trades 1.7% lower, DJIA loses 1.1%, Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 plunge by 2.7%. ISM Manufacturing...
Unity Software (U.US) shares surged by almost 8% at the opening of the US stock market after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the company from Equal...
Wall Street opens lower after Labor Day Indices plunge in the face of weak ISM manufacturing data Super Micro Computers rebounds after wave of sell-recommendations...
Futures contracts on Wall Street indices have been declining sharply since the start of today's trading session, with sell-off accelerating at the...
Oil: Libya has partially relaunched its oil production to satisfy its own consumption. With most of the exports staying on hold, we could expect...
US ISM Manufacturingreport for August came in 47,2 vs 47,5 exp. and 46,8 previously US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Actual 54 (Exp.: 52, Previous:...
German DAX retreats from historical highs Jefferies and Barclays modify recommendations on Deutsche Bank and Draegerwerk General market situation: Tuesday's...
Investors’ attention today turns to Swiss CPI and GDP data and the US manufacturing ISM PMI. A weaker-than-expected inflation reading and a mixed...
- Switzerland, GDP report for Q2. Actual: 0.7% q/q. Forecast: 0.5% q/q. Earlier: 0.5% q/q. In the second quarter of 2024, Switzerland's GDP adjusted...
- Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 1.1% y/y. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Actual: 0% m/m. Forecast: 0.1% m/m....
Detailed macro calendar (BST): 07:30 am - Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Forecast:...
Yesterday's session on the stock markets was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to a banking holiday in the US and Canada. However,...
The start of a new month does not bring much volatility to the markets, although seasonally this is one of the weakest months for Wall Street or for...
Gas prices are rebounding strongly in today's session, continuing the rebound started last week. Gas prices are up 2.7%, testing the vicinity of the...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shares have already rebounded more than 4% from daily lows, gaining 2.5% on an intrday basis after the company said it was considering...
The Q2 earnings of nearly 95% of companies listed on the American stock exchange are already behind us. However, this does not mean that investors will...
Greater imports in Asia Asia's oil imports rebounded in August after a July that saw the lowest imports in two years. China, the world's largest...
