Crypto news: Bitcoin below $59,000; crypto sentiments still weak
After Bitcoin's huge rally, in Q1, the second part of the year is noticeably weaker for it. Admittedly, the cryptocurrency is trading almost 20% above...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
After Bitcoin's huge rally, in Q1, the second part of the year is noticeably weaker for it. Admittedly, the cryptocurrency is trading almost 20% above...
German DAX retreats from zone of historical highs Market volatility will be limited by the US holiday Wall Street session today will not take place,...
The week opening for the Chinese Hang Seng Index was weak, and futures (HK.cash) are dropping almost -1.1% today, as official, state manufacturing PMIs...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts expectations and final...
The beginning of this week is expected to be calm in the markets, mainly because the stock market on Wall Street will be closed today due to the “Labour...
European index contracts are losing -0.2% after a weak session in Asia, where China's Hang Seng declined Key macro readings around 10:00 am (final...
Global stock markets are opening the week in a mostly weaker mood. Trading on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Labor Day holiday in the United...
The last session on European markets this week saw marginal declines in most stock market indices, despite the fact that the start of the session was...
US100 gains 0.5%; slow gains in Nvidia shares support semiconductor industry sentiment Intel (INTC.US) gains 7% after revealing strategic talks with...
Final University of Michigan US consumer sentiments came in 67.9 (Forecast 68.1, Previous 67.8) Expectations: 72.1 (Forecast 72.4, Previous 72.1) Current...
Brent Crude (OIL) loses more than 2% today, as six OPEC+ sources said that OPEC+ is likely to proceed with a planned gradual oil production increase, possible...
US PCE Price Index YoY Actual 2.5% vs 2.5% expected vs 2.5% previously US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.6% vs 2.7% exp. vs 2.6% previously US Real...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Core...
USDJPY is trading little changed today despite inflation data from Japan's capital, Tokyo, which may support the case for further interest rate hikes...
07:45 AM BST, France - GDP data: French GDP (Q2): forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY; French GDP (Q2): actual 0.2% QoQ; forecast...
The end of the week, and also the end of August, promises to be more interesting than the previous days of this week. Investors will receive the U.S. PCE...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region recorded a positive session, except for the Australian market, which is trading about 0.25% lower. The...
Wall Street indices gain - S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.9%, Dow Jones rallies 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 surges 1.5% Nvidia...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM.US) is surging almost 35% and is the best performing Wall Street stock today. Share price surge was triggered by release of fiscal-Q4...
The price of cocoa is rebounding slightly today after a negative opening, but a continued decline later in the session cannot be ruled out, especially...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator