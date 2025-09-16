BREAKING: NATGAS muted after in-line inventory data
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Wall Street opens higher US100 bounces off the lower limit of geometry Nvidia drops 4% after fiscal-Q2 earnings Best Buy surges 15% after fiscal-Q2...
Gold has shown in recent years that it can continue to grow and reach new historical peaks, even in an environment of high interest rates. Of course, high...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 1.4% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Flash CPI data for August from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in annual CPI as well as slight increase...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2025 (calendar May - July 2024) yesterday after close of the market session. The report was anticipated...
German DAX in the zone of historical peaks in the first part of Thursday's session Nvidia limits declines ahead of Wall Street session...
The official CPI report for Germany is published today at 1:00 PM BST. However, at 9:00 AM BST, reports from German regions were released, indicating a...
US100 (Nasdaq 100) rebounds by 0.50% to 19,400 points today after yesterday's declines following Nvidia's quarterly report release. The futures...
The EURUSD pair is losing ground following the publication of CPI data from the German states. The monthly figures point to a strong fall in inflation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Spanish...
The first part of this week has not featured any significant macroeconomic data, resulting in low volatility in the U.S. stock market. Yesterday's...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are recording a slightly positive session, except for the Chinese market, which is trading 0.00-0.50% lower....
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares traded 7% lower after the release of its Q2 2024 (Q2 fiscal 2025) results, giving back nearly 200 billion in capitalization. Revenues...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading 4% lower, following the release of its fiscal Q2 2024 (Q2) results. The company's report also set off a downward...
Today, after the Wall Street session, we will see Nvidia's earnings report, the most important company in the AI bull market and the second-largest...
Today, we are observing a strong pullback in the silver market after the metal reached its highest levels in a month earlier this week, briefly surpassing...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.846M; forecast -2.700M; previous -4.649M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Indices in the US open lower The dollar gains 0.55% 2-year yields fall, while 10-year yields tick higher Midweek, US indices are opening...
Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway are reducing exposure to Bank of America (BAC.US) shares just ahead of the expected start of the Federal Reserve's...
