Nvidia Q2 earnings report will be released today💲What does Wall Street expect?🔎
The main driver of the global tech bull market, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its financial results for Q2 2024 (fiscal Q2 2025) after the US session today....
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
DAX (DE40) contracts gain 0.5%, riding a wave of equity market growth in Europe Varta, Zalando and Mynaric, as well as Hapag-Lloyd lead declines in...
Copper futures (COPPER) are trading down more than 1.5% today and are retreating after an impressive August rebound. China's copper stocks, in June...
British luxury clothes, perfumes and shoes producer Burberry (BRBY.UK) loses 1.5% today as FTSE Russel informed that the company, will probably drop out...
Mixed sentiment in Asia and weakness in China are not putting pressure on indices in Europe. DAX, CAC40 and FTSE contracts gain slightly. Wall Street...
Consumers confidence from France came in 92, in line with 92 exp. but only slightly higher than 91 previously
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was dictated by buyers. The Nasdaq100 gained 0.33%, the S&P 500 gained 0.24%, and the DJIA closed the session...
European stock market indices traded mostly higher today - German DAX gained 0.44%, French CAC40 dropped 0.32%, Dutch AEX added 0.05% and FTSE 100 moved...
The weakness of Bitcoin, despite the significant drops in the dollar index and yields, is putting some pressure on Ethereum, which is down nearly 4.5%...
The index of emerging market currencies from South and Central America is taking a significant hit today, with the Mexican peso leading the declines. The...
Chinese stock market continue rebound despite e-commerce giant, Pinduoduo (PDD) Holdings (Temu owner) crash, on yesterday session, which is prolonged today,...
Oil prices jumped yesterday on the news that Libya plans to halt all oil production and exports, and announce force majeure at all oil fields and refineries....
US Conference Board consumer confidence indices for August were released at 3:00 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 halts recovery move Cava Group drops 8% after largest shareholder files to sell shares SMCI drops 7% after...
Intel, one of the technological pioneers that stands today at the crossroads of its history. From its domination of the PC processor and server markets...
Danish pharmaceutical company, Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.DK) is trading up more than 3% today and climbing near the highs of early August. It's hard to...
German DAX gains during Tuesday's session A series of revisions in the automotive sector Singapore accepts Bavarian Nordic's Mpox vaccines Santander...
Prices of coffee futures on ICE exchange are rising today more than 2%, as traders weigh in rising demand, higher shipping costs and colder weather in...
Oil: Price increases earlier this week are triggered by tensions in the Middle East and a production halt in parts of Libya The government in eastern...
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index (JP225) is up by 1.50% to 38,500 points, extending its dynamic rebound after a record sell-off at the beginning of August....
