BREAKING: German GDP in line with expectations 🎯
07:00 AM BST, Germany - GfK German Consumer Climate for September: actual -22.0; previous -18.6; 07:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Today's macro calendar is also light, similar to yesterday. No major macro reports are scheduled for today that could have a significant impact on...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are having a slightly positive session. The main benchmarks from China are gaining between 1.00-1.30%, Japan's...
The first session on European markets this week brought mixed sentiment among investors. Germany's DAX ended trading 0.06% lower, while France's...
The copper price hit its highest in a month amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, which follows the dovish tone of Jerome Powell's remarks...
The EUR/USD pair continued its upward trajectory last week. Dovish remarks from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium further fueled these gains. The...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of session PDD Holdings falls 23% on worse-than-expected quarterly results NASA puts pressure on...
- US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: +9.9% Mom. Expected: +5.0% MoM. Previous: -6.7% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: -0.2% MoM. Expected:...
Crude oil futures are gaining on Monday following the escalation of the Middle East conflict over the weekend and the announcement that Libya's eastern...
Discover Airlines, Lufthansa subsidiary carrier facing strikes Borussia Dortmund shares gain after victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the start...
Ahead of us are key quarterly data from Nvidia, a company positioned for many like a leader in AI fever. In addition to incoming macro data, it is the...
Wall Street indices and gold rallied, while US dollar dropped on Friday after Fed Chair Powell signalled in his Jackson Hole speech that it is time to...
German IFO Institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 pm BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop from 87 to 86 in...
European indices set for slightly lower opening German IFO data for August US durable goods orders report for July European index futures point...
Wall Street indices rallied on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said that it is time to adjust rates during his Jackson Hole speech S&P 500 gained...
European indices end the day in green. On the continent, Spain's IBEX35 and Italy's ITA40 grew the most, by over 1%. The Swiss index and German...
Uranium Crisis The global uranium market has captured investor attention after Kazatomprom, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer, announced...
Fed's Jackson Hole symposium has ended already and now investors have to once again focus on hard macroeconomic data. Among key releases next week...
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....
Wall Street in green at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Workday surges after results, Ross Stores...
