⏫US500 gains before Powell's speech
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Canadian retail sales report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show month-over-month declines in both headline and core...
Peloton's shares are experiencing a 2,6% decline in premarket trading, following an impressive 35% surge yesterday. This comes after the company reported...
European indices gain at the end of the week Powell's speech at 3:00 p.m. BST in the investors' spotlight Delivery Hero leads gains on...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency today, with USDJPY pulling back below the 146.00 mark. This comes after BoJ Governor Ueda took part in...
Co dalej z notowaniami Ethereum, czy dojdzie do wybicia z konsolidacji?
European indices set for flat opening Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium Canadian retail sales data, US new home sales report European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower, Nasdaq slumped 1.67% and small-cap...
European indexes recorded a mixed session today. They mostly remained suspended around the previous session's closing prices. On the European map,...
Zoom reported stronger-than-expected results for 2Q24. In response to the company's report, the stock shot up more than 12%, approaching its highest...
On the eve of Powell's speech, U.S. indices record a downward correction. The S&P 500 is down 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing more than 1%, and...
Precious metals contracts are sharply declining during today's session. Quotations are not helped by a strengthening dollar, which is gaining today...
U.S.-based natural gas contracts are losing more than 6% today after weekly EIA data indicated a larger build in crude inventories than expected. The weekly...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Peloton results, Advance Auto Parts...
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Aug P: 48.0 (est 49.5; prev 49.6) - S&P Global Services PMI Aug P: 55.2 (est 54.0; prev 55.0) - S&P Global...
- US, initial jobless claims. Actual: 232k. Expected: 230k. Previous: 227k Although the EURUSD pair lost value briefly after the reading, the magnitude...
ECB Rate Expectations: Expectations regarding the ECB policy rates remained largely unchanged, although there was some adjustment following the U.S. CPI...
European indices gain in the first half of Thursday's session ECB minutes indicate possible rate cut at September meeting Bavarian Nordic...
GOLD quotes have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. Looking at the D1 interval, the price has established new maximums this week. However,...
More and more signs suggest that Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at September meeting. Inflation has almost fallen back to the Fed's target,...
