BREAKING: EUR drops after French and German PMIs
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
European indices set to open little changed Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States ECB minutes, US jobless claims data European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, following big revision to annual payrolls data and dovish FOMC minutes S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices trade higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.4%, Nasdaq trades 0.5% higher and small-cap Russell 2000 rallies 1%. Dow Jones is a laggard...
FOMC minutes from the July meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Markets were hoping for some dovish hints - July's meeting message was overall...
WTI crude oil (OIL.WTI) is falling below the important support level at $72.50 per barrel today, testing recent local lows from early August. At the same...
EURUSD continues to move higher amid rising expectations of an imminent launch of Fed's easing cycle. Revised non-farm payroll data released today...
Federal Reserve will release FOMC minutes from its July meeting today at 7:00 pm BST. However, market attention is primarily focused on today's revision...
US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) was scheduled to release preliminary annual revision to payrolls data at 3:00 pm BST. However, the release was delayed...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a big decline...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to climb back above 2,165 pts resistance FOMC minutes scheduled for 7:00 pm BST Target surges...
Intel, once an undisputed technological leader, stands today at a crucial crossroads in its history. From dominating the PC and server processor market...
European gains slightly ahead of FOMC Minutes China's Ministry of Commerce launched an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products imported...
The Japanese yen is one of the weaker currencies today, with declines ranging from 0.5% to 0.7% against other G10 currencies. USDJPY is gaining 0.70% today,...
Today's calendar is relatively light in terms of macroeconomic data releases. However, investors' attention will focus on the publication of the...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a slightly upward session. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.05% and 0.15%, the Japanese...
European indices end the day with declines. On the continent, domestic markets behaved worst today. The British FTSE 100 Index ended the day similarly....
Bank of America Corp. (BAC.US) slumped more than 2.05% today after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(BRKB.US) sold between Aug 15 and...
Wall Street gains slightly in early Tuesday session US100 knocks out an important resistance point Lowe's loses after release of quarterly...
Gold continues its strong gains and tests the vicinity of $2530 per ounce, gaining 1%. This is due to the weakness of the US dollar, which is causing a...
