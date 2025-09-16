BREAKING: USDCAD ticks higher after CPI reading from Canada
Canada - Inflation Data for July: Trimmed CPI: Actual: 2.7%; YoY forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Median CPI: Actual: 2.5%...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Canada - Inflation Data for July: Trimmed CPI: Actual: 2.7%; YoY forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Median CPI: Actual: 2.5%...
European indices in mixed mood ahead of Wall Street open Changes in the register of short positions on Hugo Boss and Zalando shares General market...
Oil Israel is said to have accepted the proposed terms of a ceasefire in the conflict with Hamas, which were presented by the United States. The...
The dollar extends its downward trend, reaching its lowest level since the beginning of the year. The dollar's decline is being supported by growing...
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 3.75%) Statement Summary The Executive Board has decided to cut the policy rate by...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light and lacks events that could significantly impact global financial markets. The most important events...
Low volatility on Wall Street yesterday has led to a similarly directionless session in the Asia-Pacific region today. Chinese indices are down between...
The new week begins with extremely low volatility and moderate gains. On the other hand, this situation may change, as the FOMC minutes are scheduled...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM.US) gains over 23% after the company reported strong second-quarter results that exceeded market consensus. The company...
The price of natural gas (NATGAS) is up more than 5% today, recovering all losses from the end of last week. It's worth noting that prices reached...
Stock indices in the USA open flat The dollar drops significantly at the start of the session Bond yields remain relatively unchanged Today...
DAX fluctuates around Friday's close Germany plans to cut spending on military aid to Ukraine in 2025 Varta records about 50% price drop Today's...
Last week was marked by the publication of consumer company results. However, reports from companies such as Walmart Alibaba and Home Depot failed to indicate...
The recovery of the euro against the US dollar has been remarkable, with the pair benefiting from expectations that interest rates in the US will start...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency at the beginning of a new week. Strength of the Japanese yen as well as weakness on US dollar are translating...
European indices open little changed Speeches from Fed Waller and ECB Rehn FOMC minutes and Powell's speech later into the week European...
Newsflow over the weekend as well as during today's Asia-Pacific session has been very light and also no major market moves were expected Indices...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on and now are trading slightly higher. S&P...
A potentially big week for USD is looming as Fed Chair Powell may use Jackson Hole speech to announce rate cut cycle. Apart from that, traders will be...
Wall Street indices trade flat US100 tests 19,600 pts resistance zone Applied Materials drops after fiscal-Q3 earnings Wall Street indices...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator