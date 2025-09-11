US Open: Semiconductor exports to China under investor scrutiny 🟢
U.S. equities opened the session little changed, with the semiconductor sector once again in the spotlight following an agreement between top chipmakers...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
U.S. equities opened the session little changed, with the semiconductor sector once again in the spotlight following an agreement between top chipmakers...
Cocoa (COCOA) futures on ICE are up more than 7% today, as reports of extreme weather (droughts and heavy rains) in Africa, combined with supply concerns,...
American tech giants Nvidia and AMD have agreed to transfer 15% of their revenue from the sale of AI chips in China to the United States government. There...
Barrick Mining Corporation (GOLD.US) today, before the market opened, published its 2Q25 results. The company reported revenue growth on the back of a...
The market was rattled last week by the implementation of significant reciprocal tariffs by the United States. In the gold market, investors had been almost...
Bitcoin has started the day with strong increases in its price, bringing the world's largest cryptocurrency close to a new all-time high. These latest...
Shares of leading German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) — a producer of 155mm artillery shells and military vehicles — are down...
The second phase of Monday's session on European markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Despite early gains, futures based on major...
CBOE VIX volatility index futures (VIX) are down nearly -0.7% today, extending strong downward momentum. The decline is being driven by several factors...
Bitcoin is seeing notable gains today, rallying over 2.5% to break above $122,000 and approach its all-time high amidst a broadly bullish crypto market....
Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session on European stock exchanges. The EURUSD exchange rate is up nearly 0.2% this...
The start of the new week on the financial markets begins with slight increases in the prices of most indices/futures contracts based on stock market...
Today's session on Wall Street is once again dominated by positive sentiment, which is related to expectations for a favorable outcome of talks...
Apple shares (AAPL.US) are up 4% today, making them the strongest-performing component of the major U.S. indices. Recently, several research firms have...
Although high tariffs on most foreign products in the US have become a reality, global trade turbulence is far from over. The Trump administration continues...
For the first time since December, Ethereum (ETH) has breached the $4,000 mark. On Friday, August 8, 2025, the cryptocurrency reached a high of just over...
Alberto Musalem from the Fed comments on the economic situation and monetary policy in the United States. Here are the key takeaways from his remarks. Growth...
U.S. stock indices opened higher today on Wall Street, with investor optimism fueled by reports of potential ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. Former...
According to media reports citing people familiar with the matter, the US and Russia are said to plan an Ukraine deal cementing Russian gains. Sources...
Canadian Employment Change: -40.8k (Forecast 10k, Previous 83.1k) Unemployment Rate: 6.9% vs 7% exp. and 6.9% previously Average Hourly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator