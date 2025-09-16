BREAKING: USD gains after University of Michigan data
University of Michigan flash data for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show small improvement in headline Consumer Sentiment...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Gold is trading higher today, with precious metal catching a bid in the early afternoon and moving to fresh record highs. GOLD is up over 1% on the day...
US housing market data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show small month-over-month declines in building permits and housing...
DAX gains more than 7.5% from August low Weaker sales of Chinese electric cars in Europe support German car manufacturers Bayer gains more than...
Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) shares are up more than 10% today after the company scored a victory in a U.S. appeals court ruling that federal law protects the company...
Treasury bonds (TNOTE), following yesterday's retail sales report, are testing the key level of 113.0000 points. However, with the approaching monetary...
After an intense day yesterday, investors will receive another round of information from the U.S. economy today. The key report will be the release of...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM; Retail...
U.S. indices closed yesterday with significant gains, supported by strong retail sales data. The largest rebound was observed on the US2000 index,...
The dollar is posting strong gains U.S. bond yields are rebounding Indexes on Wall Street are rising Today's strong retail sales data has...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM; Retail...
Walmart (WMT.US) is gaining over 6.00% in pre-market trading after reporting solid data for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Walmart, with 10,500...
Indices in Europe are experiencing a mixed session. The cash market session on the Old Continent opened in positive territory. Currently, the gains have...
Japan's Nikkei 225 index (JP225) is up 1.00% today, and the total rebound from last week's low has already reached 20%. On the other hand, the...
Bitcoin is down another 1.00% today, testing an important support zone around 58,000 points. The recent price decline occurred after the release of U.S....
Norges Bank has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.5%, citing the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy to manage inflation. While...
The two most important reports this week are likely to be the U.S. CPI report released yesterday and U.S. retail sales, which will be published today at...
U.S. indices closed slightly higher yesterday, which also led to a better sentiment during the Asia-Pacific region's session. Chinese indices...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for June: GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY; GDP:...
World stock markets are trading mostly up today. European markets are continuing their attempt to offset declines from earlier in the month with the...
