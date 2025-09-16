Walmart - what to expect from the results? 📌
Walmart will report its results this Thursday (15.08). From the perspective of investors, they will provide insight into how strong the US consumer currently...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Gold lost more than 1% during the second phase of Wednesday's session after CPI data from the U.S. showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. are...
Natural gas (NATGAS)-based contracts are gaining more than 5% during Wednesday's session as the disparity between supply and demand for the commodity...
EIA crude oil inventories actual 1.357m (forecast -2m, previous -3.728m) Gasoline inventories actual -2.894m (forecast -1.42m, previous 1.340m) Distillate...
Wall Street gains slightly in early Wednesday session US100 knocks out new local peaks Victoria's Secret and Brinker International results...
1:30 pm BST - US, CPI inflation report for July Headline (annual). Actual: 2,9% YoY. Expected: 3.0% YoY. Previous: 3.0% YoY Headline (monthly)....
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) awaits announcement of results for Q4 fiscal year 2024 Cisco Systems is preparing to publish results for the fourth quarter...
European indices gain ahead of US CPI data RWE, Hapag-Lloyd and ThyssenKrupp results in the background Rheinmetall to acquire US-based Loc...
Release of the US CPI report for July is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show headline CPI remaining...
GDP report for Q2 2024 from euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. This was the second release of GDP data for Q2 from euro area therefore scope...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point rate cut today. While money markets and economists were expecting cash...
European indices set for higher opening US CPI data in the spotlight NZD drops after unexpected RBNZ rate cut Earnings report from Cisco Systems European...
UK CPI inflation report for July was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline price growth as well...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big gains after US PPI report for July show big deceleration in headline and core producers'...
European indices ended Tuesday's trading session in positive spirits. The German DAX gained nearly 0.45% intraday, while the British FTSE 100...
Bitcoin breaks out of a short consolidation to the upside and gains 4.00% today. Even before the opening of the cash session in the U.S., Bitcoin's...
Just after the close of the session in Europe, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) presented its quarterly results. The company recorded solid organic growth in operating...
US100 records over 1.5% gains The USDIDX dollar index loses 0.20% Bond yields decline Indexes open higher at the start of the U.S. cash session....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; Core...
Oil Oil is continuing the strong rebound launched at the beginning of the previous week, with Brent trading around 9% above intraday lows from Monday...
