Commodity Wrap - Oil, Gold, Soybean, Copper (13.08.2024)
Oil Oil is continuing the strong rebound launched at the beginning of the previous week, with Brent trading around 9% above intraday lows from Monday...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
European indices drop slightly ahead of US PPI data Biggest drop in ZEW sentiment index in 2 years Brenntag and HelloFresh earnings in the background Overall...
Home Depot (HD.US) lower after downgrading forecasts for 2024 Home Depot is down 4% in pre-market trading following the release of fiscal year...
Release of US PPI inflation data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. US PPI data is usually overlooked by the markets. However, sometimes...
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Actual: 19,2 Forecast: 34,0 Previous: 41,8 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Actual: -77,3 Forecast:...
Gold surged around 2% yesterday amid still-tense situation in the Middle East. White House spokesman Kirby said that US expects Iran and its proxies to...
European indices set for more or less flat opening US PPI inflation data in the spotlight Earnings report from Home Depot European index futures...
UK jobs market report for June was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a weakish 3-month/3-month employment change as well as an...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after erasing gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones...
Wall Street indices are trading lower after erasing gains from the beginning of today's session. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones declines 0.5%,...
Tesla has surprised its fans by unexpectedly withdrawing the cheaper versions of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck. During the presentation of the 2019...
Oil is trading higher today, with Brent (OIL) advancing 1.2% and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 1.6% higher at press time. The move higher is a continuation...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 struggles near 2,100 pts resistance zone KeyCorp jumps on Scotiabank investment Hawaiian Electric slumps...
Monday.com reported its highest quarterly revenue in 2Q24 while improving costs. This left the company on track to end the year with positive EPS for the...
Barrick Gold (GOLD.US) higher in pre-market trading after better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2024 Barrick Gold is up 2% in pre-market...
Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US) earnings failed to meet investors' expectations, nevertheless the rebound on Wall Street at the end of last...
Bitcoin price slightly rebounds after earlier declines in the day. Over the weekend, we saw a sharp drop, particularly on Sunday when Bitcoin's price...
European indices in the green before a data-packed week DE40 with slight gains after good results Hypoport with revenue +22% YoY, return to profitability...
Today is particularly calm in terms of macroeconomic publications. No major reports are scheduled, and the market in Japan remains closed due to a holiday....
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding in a slightly positive mood, but volatility is limited. The market in Japan, which has...
