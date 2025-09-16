Morning Wrap (12.08.2024)
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding in a slightly positive mood, but volatility is limited. The market in Japan, which has...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Indices on Wall Street erased losses from the first part of the session. The indices opened today with over a 0.60% loss. However, at the time of...
DigitalOcean (DOCN.US) gains over 15% after reporting strong Q2 2024 financial results, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company posted a 13.3%...
The Japanese yen, long a favored currency for carry trade strategies, is now facing a period of significant reversal. Historically, Japan's negative...
Although nominally we see that the price of cocoa has dropped this week, it's important to remember that there was a massive rolling over of cocoa...
This week served up a veritable feast of volatility for financial markets. The week kicked off with a sharp decline in indices, driven by mounting recession...
Indexes slightly lose at the opening of the session 10-year bond yields also drop USD remains mostly unchanged On the last day of the week,...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock is up 2.50% to $168.50 per share in pre-market trading following the company's publication of...
Canadian employment change for July. -2.8k Expected: 25k after -1.4k in June reading Unemployment rate. 6.4% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in June Average...
Yesterday and today Federal Reserve bankers, Collins, Goolsbee and Barkin. Overall, the tone of those remarks was quite mixed, but Fed rates cuts in autumn...
The US500 contract rose nearly 2.5% yesterday, and the S&P 500 index posted a 2.3% gain, marking a record session since 2022. As a result, investors...
Worsening global obesity problem 2Q24 results Mixed outlook for full year 2024. Results compared to peers A look at valuation A...
European indices in the green, most looking to close Monday's downward gap DE40 with slight gains after closing downward gap Rheinmetall - Impressive...
A light macro calendar for today's session. US indices futures lose slightly, after yesterday's rally Most European indices gain after...
Swiss consumer confidence reading (seasonally adjusted) for July came in -32 vs -36 exp. and -39 previously. Data came in stronger than expected, however...
German CPI Final YoY (July): 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.3%); MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%) German HICP Final YoY: 2.6%...
Yesterday's stronger-than-forecast U.S. labour market data supported Wall Street sentiment, lifting U.S. bond yields. The S&P 500 index...
U.S. indexes are posting strong gains today after improving investor sentiment with better-than-expected labor market data. The Nasdaq 100 gains more...
Bitcoin gains almost 8% today to almost $60, 000, as Wall Street reacts to stronger than expected US labour market data. Also, Ethereum prices are 10%...
Gold prices are rising today to $2416 per ounce, although fears of a recession in the U.S. economy have eased after a lower-than-expected reading on U.S....
