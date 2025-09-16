📈US100 gains 3%
The most important report of the week that Wall Street had been waiting for since Monday was unemployment claims. The last reading indicated nearly 250,000,...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Gas inventory changes: Value: 21 bcf Forecast: 26 bcf Previously: 18 bcf The change in value remains above the lowest values for the last 5...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) loses 25% today as profit-taking accelerates; stock is dropping today but since 1 January 2024 is gaining 170% year-to-date....
Data from jobless claims and wholesaler stocks supported gains on Wall Street; fears of recession eased VIX volatility index loses nearly 10%; Wall...
US wholesale inventories came in line with expectations in 0.2% monthly vs 0.2% in June but wholesales trade sales plunged -0.6% monthly in July vs 0.3%...
Eli Lilly reported an excellent 2Q24, posting strong revenue growth, earnings, and beating analysts' expectations. Thanks to lower cost dynamics, the...
US jobless claims came in: 223k vs 240k exp. and 249k previously US continued jobless came in 1875k vs 1871k exp. and 1877k previously In the...
European indices failed to extend rebound after Monday's plunge DE40 remains below the 200-day EMA Results from Allianz, Deutsche Telekom...
Cryptocurrencies are having a turbulent time. On Monday, we witnessed a massive slide in cryptocurrency prices, which reached up to 17% with its range....
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Jobless claims, Eli Lilly results and Fed's Barkin speech US100...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets performed mixed. US indices, despite strong upward momentum at the start of the cash session,...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with sizable increases in the various indexes. At one point, contracts on the US100 were up more than 2.5%....
WTI crude oil prices rose 3% on Wednesday, rebounding from multi-month lows, after DOE data showed a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories....
Change in barrels of oil: Actual: -3.72 million Forecast: -1.8 million Previously: -3.44 million In response to the data,...
Markets in the US open Wednesday's cash session in a very good mood. Minutes after Wall Street opened, US100 contracts gain 2.5%, while the US500 adds...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Airbnb drops 14% in early session after quarterly results Lumen Technologies shares extend sizable gains Markets...
Disney (DIS.US) shows growth after mixed results for the third quarter and achieving streaming profitability Disney reports a 3.7% year-over-year increase...
Sharp gains in European markets after major setbacks Nearly all sectors of the economy show marked gains Novo Nordisk's weak performance weighs...
The oil market has recently experienced a strong sell-off, spurred by concerns over the macro health of the US economy, from which weaker data has 'joined'...
The cocoa market is preparing for futures contract rollovers On the market, we are observing the largest backwardation in history, looking at the...
