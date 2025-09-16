Lumen Technologies up 44% in US pre-market as shares extend AI rally 📈
Lumen Technologies extends a rally, up more than 500% since the beginning of July and another 44% in today pre-market, as Wall Street bets on AI catalyst...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) is down 11% in after-hours trading following the release of mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which...
European indices open marginally higher, after gains in Asia Today's macro calendar is not full of major data releases; German data marginally...
Bank of Japan deputy governor, Uchida spoke publicly in Hakonde: BoJ will not raise rates unless the market is stable Market is buoyed by US data,...
German Industrial production in July came in -4.1% YoY vs -4.2% exp. and -6.67% previously (1.4% MoM vs 1% exp and -2.5% previously) German export...
Yesterday's successful session on Wall Street boosted sentiment on Asian exchanges, and today's futures market trading indicates that the rebound...
After an uncertain market open in the USA, indices are set to end the day with significant gains. The US500 is up 1.50% to 5330 points, the US100...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) stock is gaining almost 80% to 5.1B market cap after the company announced after yesterday's market close that it secured...
The VIX index experienced a sharp decline from yesterday's peak of around 38 to a current level of 27. This is due to investors perceiving less risk,...
Major indices open lower US500 records smallest drop at start of session At the time of publication, indices are already gaining USD...
Caterpillar (CAT.US) gains after solid results for the second quarter of 2024 Caterpillar is up almost 2% following the release of its second quarter...
Oil: Crude oil is under downward pressure due to demand uncertainty linked to a potential recession. At the same time, recent ISM data indicates...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for June: Trade Balance: actual -73.10B; forecast -72.50B; previous -75.00B; Imports:...
DAX erases early session gains and returns to declines European indexes decline German industrial orders data above expectations Bayer...
Eurozone Retail Sales (M/M) Jun: -0.3% (est -0.1%; prev 0.1%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Jun: -0.3% (est 0.1%; prevR 0.5%) Retail sales unexpectedly fell...
The most important event of the day in APAC markets was the RBA's decision on interest rates. As expected, the Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged...
Futures point to higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Super Micro Computer and Uber Technologies results in focus After Monday's...
German industrial orders mom actual 3.9% (forecast 0.5%, previous -1.6%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 3.9% in June 2024...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets saw a sizable bump in the quotations of the various indices. The Nasdaq lost 3.43% at the...
Asian indices recovered some of their losses after a dismal opening of the week, where the Nikkei index retreated nearly 13%. Currently, JAP225 futures...
