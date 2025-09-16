Economic calendar: earnings season on Wall Street, US ISM for non-manufacturing sector ahead 📃
Last week, we received a range of key data from the US economy, the Fed's stance, and reports from BigTech companies. However, the market sell-off...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Strong recession fears triggered by weak U.S. labor market data led to significant pullbacks in global stock indexes. We are observing very sharp declines...
Panic in Japanese stocks reaches record levels, surpassing the sell-off from March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The index is down 11.50% just today...
At the beginning of the new week, we observe a further panic sell-off in the markets. Investors fear that the United States may be heading towards...
Stock market in Asia, Europe and US declined today as investors fear weaker than expected NFP report data. German DAX lost 2.3% today, and British FTSE...
Fed's Goolsbee comments to US economy today, signalling potential cutting rates in autumn, but not overacting to one month's data. What will...
Today, Brent Crude (OIL) futures retests June lows, when prices fall below $77 USD per barrel amid OPEC+ decisions. US dollar futures (USDIDX) are dropping...
US Factory orders dropped -3.3% MoM in July vs -3.2% exp. and -0.5% previously US Durable Goods came in -6.7% MoM vs -6.6% exp. and -6.6%...
Today's macroeconomic data raised strong investor concerns and lowered the probability of a soft landing scenario. Slower growth in the labour market,...
The US100 is trading down -2.6%, buoyed by the ongoing sell-off in the semiconductor sector, with Intel losing -30% and Nvidia close to -4.5% The...
US Non-Farm Payrolls in July came in 114k vs 175k exp. and 206k previously (the weakest since 2021) US Unemployment rise to 4.3% vs 4.1% exp. and...
Shares of the U.S. semiconductor chipmaker (INTC.US) are trading down nearly 22% today after quarterly results. The company intends to restructure the...
According to media reports, US Department of Justice launched an investigation targeting Nvidia power artificial intelligence GPU chips business. Nvidia...
Market consensus indicates a decrease in the number of employed persons to 175k in July from 206k in June. Private sector employment excluding...
Deterioration of sentiment at the end of the week Banks and technology the main losers of Friday's session Investors await the NFP reading from...
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan has extended its losses, dropping 2.70% below the 36,000-point level. The decline from the peaks around 42,500 points now...
Today's key event will be the release of NFP labor market data from the U.S. After the FOMC decision on Wednesday, we can see that the labor market...
Declines on Wall Street also translated into a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese indexes are down 0.80-1.00%, while Japan's...
Apple slightly gains in after-hours trading following the results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue for the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) drops 5.70% in post-market trading in the USA. The Q2 results were close to consensus, but this was not enough to meet investors'...
