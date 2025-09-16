Daily summary: weak macro data puts pressure on Wall Street 🔴
Wall Street ends the day in bearish moods. We observe a sell-off in stocks throughout the day, with an acceleration of declines following the publication...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
In analysing the ongoing earnings season in the US, let's start with the apparent trend, which until recently has been a retreat from technology stocks...
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are trading down 3 and nearly 4% today, respectively, against a nearly 2.3% sell-off on the Nasdaq...
We observe a slightly panicked sell-off on US stock exchanges after the publication of weak ISM data and jobless claims in the USA. The biggest declines...
Futures for Japan's Nikkei index (JAP225) are trading near a 4% sell-off today due in large part to the expected further strengthening of the Japanese...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 18B; forecast 31B; previous 22B;
US100 and US500 indices open roughly flat Small-cap companies lose after ISM data Dollar erases early gains 10-year bond yields below 4.0% This...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 43.4; forecast 49.0; previous 49.3; ISM...
Apple (AAPL.US) will release its 3Q23/24 results today after the close of the US session. The main focus for investors will be data on revenue growth in...
US Initial Jobless Claims came in 249k vs 236k exp. and 235k previously Continued Jobless Claims came in 1.877M vs 1.8545M exp. and 1.851M previously US...
Sentiment worsens on European stock markets Investors react to lower earnings from BMW and Volkswagen General market situation: Thursday's...
Amazon will release its financial results for the second quarter today after the market closes. The company is expected to announce a significant...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: actual 5.00%; forecast 5.00%; previous 5.25%; The...
Market uncertainty vs. economists' consensus Expectations for the BoJ and the Fed were rather clear and the decisions fell more or less in the expected...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 43.2 (est 42.6; prev 42.6) French HCOB Manufacturing...
Gold extended the gains and is now trading very close to new historic highs, after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, while Powell was more dovish...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Attention turns to PMI data and the Bank of England decision Apple and Amazon will...
Wall Street ended yesterday's session in positive sentiment. The Nasdaq gained 2.64% intraday, the S&P500 added 1.58% and the Russell 2000 gained...
Meta Platforms reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Market reaction to the announcement was muted with USD...
