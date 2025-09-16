⏫US500 gains over 2% on dovish Powell
US500 is already trading over 2% and is at its highest level since July 24. At the same time, Index has already recovered around half of the losses made...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that FOMC needs greater confidence in inflation...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. As was widely expected, interest rates...
Boeing (BA.US) is trading over 3% higher today, following release of Q2 2024 earnings report. However, earnings presented by the US planemaker have been...
No chances for a cut today, but markets fully price in a move in September Money markets only price in an around-3% probability of a rate cut by the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all...
US pending sales data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 1.4% MoM increase in sales in June, following a 2.1% MoM...
Wall Street indices open higher Mixed Big Tech earnings so far US100 surges over 2% FOMC meets to decide on rates tonight! Wall Street indices...
Technology and media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 2024 today. Investors will pay attention to the health of the advertising...
Canadian monthly GDP report for May and US employment costs index for Q2 2024 were both released at 1:30 pm BST today. Canadian report was expected to...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 122K; forecast 147K; previous 155K; In...
Oil prices are jumping over 2.5% today, following another increase in tensions in the Middle East. Two high-profile assassinations took place in the Middle...
Technology Companies Recovering Losses After Recent Sell-offs Airbus and Adidas Results in the background Overall Market Situation: Wednesday's...
After a series of the biggest declines since 2022, contracts on US100 are recovering today. The reason for such a surge is the quarterly financial report...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for July: HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; HICP ex Energy and Food: actual...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates. The benchmark rate was raised by 15 basis points from 0.1% to 0.25%, a surprising decision for the...
U.S. index contracts gain ahead of Fed meeting, semiconductor manufacturers gain after Q2 results On the wave of gains in Asia and the States, European...
Microsoft's quarterly report for Q2 2024, although higher than forecasts, failed to improve sentiment around the company. Margins in several of...
AMD is gaining in trading after the market close. The company reported impressive revenue growth, beat analysts' profitability expectations, and raised...
Microsoft 4Q23/24 results turned out to be mostly in line with market consensus forecasts. However, for the leading technology companies that have been...
