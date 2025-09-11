Take Two Interactive returns to the ATH area after announcing its quarterly results 📱
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) published a very strong report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, surprising analysts and investors positively....
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
European indices are gaining on the last day of the week, closing out an overall successful period supported by solid corporate earnings despite persistent...
In the second half of yesterday’s session, Bitcoin and major altcoins surged after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar is exceptionally light following an exhaustive and eventful week. The only noteworthy release is the Canadian labor...
Asia-Pacific indices show little change on the final trading day of the week. Chinese indices are down between 0.30–0.45%, Australia’s...
US stock indices are ending today's session in a much worse mood than when they started. All major futures contracts representing the main indices...
Sensational results for the second quarter. Development strategies Market environment Optimistic forecast for the whole of 2025. A look at the...
US EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Bcf) 01-Aug: +7 (est +11; prev +48) Working gas in storage was 3,130 Bcf as of Friday, August 1, 2025,...
The start of today's session on Wall Street is marked by clear optimism, with investors focusing on numerous quarterly earnings reports and corporate...
US Initial Jobless Claims (W/W) 2-Aug: 226K (est 222K; prev 218K; prevR 219K) US Unit Labour Costs Q2 P: 1.6% (est 1.5%; prev 6.6%) Nonfarm Productivity:...
Intel (INTC.US) is currently at the center of controversy after U.S. President Trump called for the immediate resignation of the company's CEO on his...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: Refenrence rate:actual 4.00%; forecast 4.00%; previous...
Despite reports from Eli Lilly (LLY.US; LLY.DE) that its weight loss pill orforglipron met all objectives in the Phase 3 ATTain-1 obesity trial and led...
Oil prices are tentatively ending a five-day losing streak (+0.65%), pressured recently by escalating trade tensions between India and the US. Prices remain...
Mixed Macroeconomic Data Creates a Conundrum The Bank of England had already signaled caution on monetary policy easing in previous meetings, and recent...
Positive sentiment in European equities, but FTSE underperforms. Market sentiment on European stock exchanges is positive today, with the Euro Stoxx 50...
Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs came into effect at midnight, ending a period of record-high uncertainty regarding the direction of U.S. trade policy....
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for June: German Industrial Production: actual -1.9% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous...
Wall Street closed in the green yesterday, erasing part of the losses from the end of last week (S&P 500: +0.7%, DJIA: +0.2%, Nasdaq: +1.2%)....
The U.S. stock market continued its rebound today, supported by a significant increase in Apple’s market capitalization. At the time of writing,...
