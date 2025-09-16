Daily Summary: semiconductor sector leads Wall Street declines 📌
US indices are losing ground in anticipation of tomorrow's Fed decision and Microsoft's earnings release after the close of the cash session....
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The Bank of Japan will make a decision on interest rates tomorrow in the first part of the day. Currently, investor expectations indicate nearly a 70%...
The USDJPY reduce morning's gains after NHK (Japanese public media organization) reports that the Bank of Japan will consider an additional interest...
A day before the Federal Reserve's decision announcement, we observe increased uncertainty among investors and a shift of capital to safer assets like...
Indexes are slightly gaining at the start of the session Once again, companies with smaller market capitalization are favored The dollar index is...
Pfizer showed better-than-expected results for 2Q24, and raised its outlook for the full year 2024. After peaking at 4% in pre-market trading, the company...
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July: actual 100.3; forecast 99.7; previous 97.8; 03:00...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for July: German HICP: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
Tuesday's session brings moderate gains in European trading Heidelberg Materials struggles with weak demand in Europe and Asia Covestro narrows...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report its fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. This will the first of Big Tech earnings...
Oil Crude oil has been under selling pressure in recent weeks. WTI oil tested levels below 76 USD per barrel, and Brent below 79 USD per barrel US...
A big week for tech stock traders has arrived, with the earnings calendar being packed with releases from US Big Tech companies. Traders will be offered...
German GDP report for Q2 2024 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a flat annual growth, following a negative reading for Q1...
Spanish GDP report for Q2 2024 was released at 8:00 am BST today, with flash CPI data for July from the country being released simultaneously. GDP report...
European indices set for flat opening Q2 GDP reports from European countries Flash CPI readings for July from Spain and Germany Earnings reports...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed, although scale of the moves was small. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.07% higher,...
The U.S. indices show a break in the rotation of capital from large to small companies. The S&P500 is up 0.3%, the Dow Jones remains at levels close...
Bitcoin opened the new trading week on a positive note. Donald Trump's euphoric comments in the context of the most popular cryptocurrency propelled...
The EURSD pair extends declines and breaks below the 200-day EMA after the Dallas Fed's industrial data reading, which came in below analysts'...
The consumer's weakness can be seen in McDonald's results. The company reported a surprising decline in terms of comparable sales, and in terms...
