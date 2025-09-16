US OPEN: Nasdaq leads gains early in the session 💡
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Bitcoin near $70,000 boosts crypto companies Tesla gains more than 2% after optimistic Morgan Stanley decision Markets...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
US wheat prices dropped below local lows from late February and March last week and are now at their lowest levels in 4 years, heading toward the...
Slight improvement in sentiment at the start of the week Philips gains 9.5% after reporting quarterly results Merck KGaA raised its full-year...
Israeli shekel launched new week's trading on a weaker footing, following weekend developments in the Middle East. Israeli forces launched air strikes...
The week ahead is full of top-tier macro events, like release of US jobs data or rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan or Bank of England. However, the...
Bitcoin gains 1.90% to $69600 fuelled by optimistic statements from politicians at a weekend conference in Nashville. All of the market's attention...
Heineken (HEIA.NL) launched new week's trading with a big bearish price gap and is now trading over 6% lower on the day. Company released earnings...
Financial markets are opening in an upbeat mood at the start of a very important week in which we will learn, among other things, interest rate decisions...
Asian and Pacific indices start the week with optimistic sentiments, hoping for dovish stances from central banks and positive macroeconomic data...
U.S. indices ended the week on an optimistic note. At today's session opening, there was a rise primarily in smaller-cap companies. However,...
Charter Communications (CHTR.US) stock is up nearly 17% in today's session after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts'...
Investors will have a lot to digest next week as the calendar is filled with major events! Traders will receive interest rate decisions from 3 major central...
3M reported a robust second quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share rising to $1.93 from $1.39 the previous year, exceeding analysts' expectations...
Small-cap companies are once again favored by investors The dollar loses 0.15% Bond yields are also recorded lower Markets in the USA open...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for June: Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; Personal...
European indices try to make up for week-end losses Better Hermes and EssilorLuxottica results bolster fashion market sentiment BASF loses 2.5%...
US CPI inflation for June fell to 3.0% year-on-year, a drop stronger than expected. However, CPI inflation remains above the PCE inflation indicator, which...
Japanese yen has been on the rise in recent days, with USDJPY experiencing a significant correction in the ongoing uptrend. JPY strength is driven by rising...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE data for June in the spotlight Earnings reports from 3M and Bristol-Myers Squibb European index...
Wall Street indices slumped by the end of yesterday's session and erased daily gains. S&P 500 finished 0.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.93%....
