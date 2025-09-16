Daily summary: Strong US GDP report supports USD and pressures gold
Wall Street indices launched today's trading little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.6% higher, Dow...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Honeywell International (HON.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. Drop was triggered by release of Q2 2024 earnings report. While...
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.US) launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap. Stock is down around 6% at press time. Company's stock is...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 13...
Wall Street indices open more or less flat US500 tests 50-session moving average Viking Therapeutics surges 17% after Q2 earnings Edward Lifesciences...
A large economic data pack from the United States was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Among data released one can find flash GDP report for Q2 2024, as...
Ford Motor (F.US) recorded a strong decline in operating profit in 2Q24 despite an increase in sales. The main reason turned out to be higher-than-expected...
Tesla plunges over 12% after Q2 2024 earnings Company's Q2 profits disappointed significantly Big deterioration in core automotive margin Revenue...
European indices extend declines Kering drops more than 6% after earnings release Nearly 9% bump on Stellantis shares General market...
The US GDP report is probably the most important macro reading this week. It is expected that the second quarter was better than the previous one, although...
USDJPY fell 0.65% to 152.7300 today, recording its biggest monthly decline since November 2022. From peaks above 161.0000, the decline already exceeds...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting items, including the preliminary GDP report for the Q2 of 2024 in the USA and the June...
Asia-Pacific indices are losing, extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.20-1.50%, Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading lower, with the downward move being driven by tech sector. S&P 500 trades 1.7% lower, Nasdaq slumps 2.8%, while...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the closing bell. Investors...
Lamb Weston (LW.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, slumping around 27% at press time. The plunge was triggered by release of a dismal...
USDJPY pair is dropping below 155 today, with the yen gaining over 1% for the second consecutive day, driven by several factors. NBH television reported...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a sales increasing 3.4% MoM, from 619 thousand in May to 641 thousand...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to deliver the second 25 basis point rate cut this...
