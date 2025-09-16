BREAKING: USDCAD ticks higher after BoC rate cut
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to deliver the second 25 basis point rate cut this...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 56.0; forecast 54.7; previous 55.3; S&P...
Wall Street indices open lower Disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet weigh on market sentiment US100 drops to 1-month low AT&T gains...
European indices stop the upward wave LVMH's results put pressure on companies from the luxury goods sector flatexDEGIRO with better than expected...
Japanese yen caught a bid today, with USDJPY briefly dropping to the lowest level since mid-May 2024. Strengthening of Japanese yen was triggered by Reuters...
LVMH (MC.FR) shares are losing nearly 4% in today's session and are sliding to their lowest levels in six months after disappointing results from the...
Agricultural commodity prices on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) have been mostly declining in recent months. Non-commercial investors (large...
UK Composite PMI Flash for July: 52.7 (Forecast 52.6, Previous 52.3) Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.9) Services PMI: 52.4 (Forecast...
Eurozone Composite PMI (flash for July) came in 50.1 vs 50.9 exp. and 50.9 previously Services: 51.9 vs 52.9 exp. and 52.8 previously Manufacturing:...
European index contracts point to a lower opening on European stock exchanges The day will be marked by the publication of preliminary PMI data from...
GfK consumer sentiments from Germany (expectations for August) came in -18.4 vs -21 exp. and -21.8 previously
Wall Street sentiment weakened after yesterday's results from Alphabet, Tesla and Visa. Oil inventories (API) also came in well below forecasts,...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) reported second-quarter results for the year, after the session closed on Wall Street. Tesla's shares...
The first listings of ETFs on Ethereum are behind us. Trading volume is very high, but we are seeing declines in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin...
Brent Crude oil futures (OIL) are approaching $81 per barrel, losing another 1.5% today. The reasons for this are mainly the higher probability of a successful...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot funds for Ethereum, but the market did not react with euphoria after the decision. Although...
Wall Street indexes record limited volatility early in the session. US500 gains 0.16% Powerful 12% sell-off on shares of logistics company UPS (UPS.US)...
General Motors (GM.US) achieved stronger results than expected. The company also raised its forecasts in key aspects of its financial result. In response...
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
Coca-Cola, the famous soft drinks manufacturer, delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding expectations on both earnings and...
