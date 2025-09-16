BREAKING: Richmond Fed and US existing home sales weaker than expected
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
Coca-Cola, the famous soft drinks manufacturer, delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding expectations on both earnings and...
Spotify Technology (SPOT.US) shares are up 14% before the opening of the session on Wall Street due to the company presenting better-than-expected results...
Oil Oil has been trading under pressure since the beginning of July, despite the beginning of the driving season and decreases in crude oil inventories....
Today, after the US trading session, Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its second quarter results for the year. Given that the company's shares have risen...
Porsche cuts full-year revenue forecast Morgan Stanley strengthens Fresenius shares Overall market situation: Tuesday's session on European...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Meeting was originally scheduled for...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report Q2 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. It will be the first earnings release from...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday, with the move being driven by tech sector. Semiconductor stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off,...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla after Wall Street close Rate decisions from Turkey and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by tech sector. S&P 500 gained 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.32% higher and Nasdaq surged...
Bullish move in the Chinese stock market improved sentiment in the Europe. The PBoC rate cut supported a nearly 2% rebound in Hang Seng futures. After...
The maker of the iconic Barbie brand Mattel (MAT.US) is gaining nearly 17% today after news of a potential acquisition bid. Reuters reports that private...
US cybersecurity company SentinelOne (S.US) is gaining nearly 7% today, while CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) shares are trading nearly 13% ahead today, deepening...
In today's session, futures are pricing in the risk of a cocoa bean shortage, knocking the price up nearly 7%. Ghana, the second-largest cocoa...
According to Friday WSJ reports, Elliot Management activist hedge fund took a significant stake in Starbucks (SBUX.US) business, and is now in talks with...
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) are gaining nearly 1.2%. Technology stocks post gains on wave of semiconductor sector rebound Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) jumped at the beginning of a new week as weather forecasts point to a heatwave arriving in the United States in the coming...
Bitcoin rose above $67,000 on the wave of Trump's growing chances of winning the election, in the US; Joe Biden's withdrawal from the...
European indices gain at the start of the week Varta is considering two debt restructuring proposals that would eliminate current shareholders Ryanair...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator