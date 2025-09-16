DE40: Varta shares plunge after debt restructuring announcement 📉
European indices gain at the start of the week Varta is considering two debt restructuring proposals that would eliminate current shareholders Ryanair...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
A new week has begun, and it is the week many Wall Street investors have been waiting for. Traders will be offered first reports from US Big Tech companies...
Investors' attention is turning to two, major topics today. First, investors are reacting to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party...
Futures point to a higher opening in Europe's first cash session this week Biden resigned to run for US presidential election Empty calendar...
Over the weekend, investors reacted to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party nomination for President of the United States. Anonymous...
The trading session on European markets was mostly weak. The DAX lost 1%, with the FTSE and CAC40 around 0.6-0.7%. Losers included airline Lufthansa...
Today, we had a rollover of the WTI crude oil futures contract. The loss is 4%, but only 1.5% is real movement on the price, and the rest is a futures...
An announcement is expected in the near future that Joe Biden is to be the official Democratic Party candidate in the US presidential election. Meanwhile,...
Bitcoin price is soaring today almost 4% despite weaker sentiments on Wall Street and US-dollar rising almost 0.15% with 5 basic points higher 10-year...
U.S. indexes lose slightly; US30 records deepest retreat, near 0.5% Medical robot and software provider Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.US) gains 7.5% on...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are soaring today by almost 3.6% amid higher international demand and prolonged oversold conditions. Wheat futures...
Today session is historical, which is related to the global failure of many IT systems due to problems with products from companies such as Microsoft and...
Canadian retail sales report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show monthly declines in headline as well as core retail...
A software update from Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity giant, CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) possible caused global IT systems outage and some chaos in financial and...
DAX deepens declines Global IT problems weigh on European companies PPI data remains in line with expectations Sartorius lowers expectations...
Shares of Netflix (NFLX.US) are losing 0.5% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the release of its Q2 2024 results. Although the results...
Ethereum has rebounded over 21% from its local low established in early July. The positive sentiment around the second-largest project is supported by...
European indices as well as US index futures are pulling back today, with news of global tech outages driving the pullback. Media reports say that a number...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual -0.2% YoY; forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY; Retail...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light and lacks events that could impact global financial markets. However, investors interested in the UK and...
