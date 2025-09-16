Morning Wrap (19.07.2024)
Asia-Pacific indices are extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.00-1.20%, Japan's...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Despite an upbeat opening, the US equity indices lost in the second part of the day and all indications are that they will close on a loss. At the...
Alaska Air Group (ALK.US) is losing more than 6% today following the release of its 2Q24 results and the presentation of its forecasts for the next quarter....
D.R. Horton (DHI.US) gains almost 11% after the largest home builder in America reported Q3 earnings. D.R. Horton operates in 121 markets across 33 states....
The dollar gains slightly in the first part of the day US bond yields also gain Indexes on Wall Street open slightly higher The indices on...
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. Current rates: Main refinancing...
According to Financial Times, the owner of a popular eye-glasses brand Ray Ban, Paris-based EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) may have a deal with American media...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 243k (Forecast 229k, Previous 222k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.867M (Forecast 1.856M, Previous 1.852M, Revised 1.847M) US...
Netflix to report Q2 earnings today Company expected to see revenue growth accelerate and margins improve Net income expected to increase 40% Weakish...
ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in eurozone at 4.25% and deposit rate at 3.75% Source: xStation5
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) shares dipped nearly 8% yesterday, after the market discounted disappointing expectations in the ASML (ASML.NL)...
European indices gain ahead of ECB decision Nokia and Novartis results in the background Anglo American lowers forecast for annual steelmaking coal...
Monetary policy announcement from ECB is a key market event of the day. ECB will announce rate decision at 1:15 pm BST, and the announcement will be followed...
European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. Central bank is not expected to change level of rates...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ECB to announce rate decision Earnings report from Netflix European index futures...
UK jobs market report was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core wage growth as well as a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, after a tech driven sell-off. Nasdaq plunged 2.76%, while S&P 500 slumped 1.39%. Dow...
Wall Street indices are pulling back, dragged down by the tech sector. S&P 500 drops 1.3%, Nasdaq is down 2.6% and small-cap Russell 2000 declines...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will report its Q2 2024 results before the launch of the Wall Street session tomorrow. As world's...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares are gaining 4% during today's session, after the drug and healthcare products manufacturer reported second-quarter...
