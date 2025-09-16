📉 US100 drops 2%
Wall Street indices are taking a hit today, with tech sector driving the sell-off. Nasdaq-100 (US100) is down 2% on the day and drops to the lowest level...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly rreport on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small decline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 drops below lower limit of market geometry US housing market and industrial production data surprise positively GitLab...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show building permits staying virtually unchanged compared to...
European indices extend declines ASML, Adidas, and Daimler Truck results in the background Attention turns to U.S. housing and industrial data Overall...
The biggest in Europe and one of the biggest in the world, advanced semiconductor producer, ASML (ASML.NL) loses today almost 6% despite stronger than...
Final Eurozone CPI for June came in 2.5% in line with expectations and previous reading. Monthly Final CPI came in 0.2% - also with no surprises. Source:...
In recent sessions on Wall Street, we have seen an impressive rise in the 'American' bull market marauders, of course the Russell 2000 Index (US2000)...
European indices contracts mostly lose, despite yesterday rally on Wall Street and DJIA at new all-time high U.S. industrial production in focus...
UK CPI in June came in 2% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 2% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.4% exp. and...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session near record highs. The Dow Jones rose nearly 1.9% and, supported by United Health Group's nearly...
Sentiment in the European market deteriorated during Tuesday's session. Germany's DAX lost 0.35% today, France's CAC40 lost 0.69%, and Britain's...
Gold futures are gaining nearly 1.6%, with yields on US 10-year US bonds falling 3 basic points, below 4.2%. Silver is also trading up 1.8% today. Following...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC has informed asset managers that U.S. Ethereum ETFs can begin trading starting July 23 this year. "The...
The International Monetary Fund presented today its quarterly World Economic Update. The IMF signalled that, the US using short-term debt is cheaper but...
Wall Street gains in early Tuesday session Russell 2000 leads US gains BofA, Morgan Stanley and United Health Group earnings in the background Wall...
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) released Q2 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session. Bank's shares launched today's trading with an...
Bank of America (BAC.US) is up nearly 2% in pre-open market trading following the release of 2Q24 data. Despite the decline in profits, the bank showed...
Inflation CPI in Canada (June): 2.7% YoY vs 2.7% exp, and 2.9% previously (-0.1% MoM vs exp. 0.1% MoM and 0.6% previously) Canadian Core CPI MoM Actual...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Retail...
