BREAKING: US retail sales above expectations; USD gains 🎯
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Retail...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Gold Gold jumped following last week's CPI data and, should today's gains hold until the end of the day, it may record the highest close...
DAX continues declines ZEW index data show deteriorating sentiment Sentiment around U.S. data spooks investors in Europe Hugo...
US retail sales report for June is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a decline in headline...
Bitcoin is down today by up to 2.50%, once again testing the $63,000 level after the defunct exchange Mt. Gox made another BTC transfer worth $2.84 billion. Sentiment...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for July: Current Conditions actual -68.9; forecast -74.3; previous...
The Japanese yen is once again one of the weakest G10 currencies today due to investors' lack of faith in the currency's sustained strengthening...
US Retail Sales June Inflation Report from Canada Today's macro calendar is relatively light for European market investors. However, in the...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session despite a growth session on Wall Street. Chinese indices are losing between 0.40-0.50%,...
The new week on the markets started on an optimistic note. US stock indices are recording moderate gains, with noticeable strength among smaller...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, highlighted that the economy has performed well over the past couple...
Blackrock reported results for 2Q24, which overall were both better in all key figures than the previous year and solidified positive trends continuing...
US2000 futures on the Russell 2000 index, representing small-cap companies from the USA, are gaining 2.00% today, breaking above the significant 2200-point...
Indices on Wall Street open higher The dollar rises after the attempt on Trump over the weekend Bond yields gain Smaller companies gain the most The...
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July: actual -6.60; forecast -5.50; previous -6.00; Source:...
European indices fall at the start of the week Fashion companies under pressure from China data and corporate warnings Swatch reports dismal results...
NATGAS is starting the new trading week with nearly 2% declines. Natural gas is thus reacting to the forecast cooling in the US, especially in the central...
Cryptocurrencies are posting modest gains today, with the markets' attention focused on Bitcoin, which today overcame a key resistance level set by...
Wall Street Q2 2024 earnings season begun last week, with reports from major US banks. This week's earnings calendar will remain dominated with financial...
Assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life that took place at weekend campaign rally in Pensylvannia is a big news that is likely to remain high...
